ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FM 407 railroad crossing to close

Union Pacific Rail Road will close FM 407 at the Hwy 377 railroad crossing as part of ongoing maintenance. The railroad has been conducting construction at many crossings in and around Argyle the past couple months, and the closures can cause major traffic issues in the small town with few thoroughfares.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Village Church buys shopping center

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School

Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aerial Transport Pods Being Considered by Local City Council

In an effort to alleviate some of its problems with traffic, the City of Plano is considering an aerial solution, reports CBS. JPods, a personal rapid-transit concept suspended from an aerial track, was introduced at a Plano city council meeting last week. Likened to a modern gondola system or a...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fortworthreport.org

When will Panther Island project be completed? Army Corps updates schedule

The Central City Flood Project, more widely known as the Panther Island Project, has a new estimated time of completion — 2032. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expect the initial components of the project, two bypass channels and surrounding infrastructure, will be completed mid-2029. The remaining elements of the project — a dam and pump stations — will be completed in 2032.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy