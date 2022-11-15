Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
FM 407 railroad crossing to close
Union Pacific Rail Road will close FM 407 at the Hwy 377 railroad crossing as part of ongoing maintenance. The railroad has been conducting construction at many crossings in and around Argyle the past couple months, and the closures can cause major traffic issues in the small town with few thoroughfares.
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
fortworthreport.org
A third of Fort Worth households have a new trash pickup day. ‘We failed our residents’ on rollout, council says
The list of issues Claire Baxter and her east Fort Worth neighbors have observed with city trash pickup services is long. During the past two months, Baxter has filed at least two missed pickup notices with Fort Worth’s code compliance department when her block was “simply forgotten.”. “It’s...
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Giant oak tree topples in Euless, blocking a street and taking down power lines
A large tree toppled in Euless Monday, forcing the closure of the street where the tree was growing. The falling tree also took down some power lines on Oakwood near West Euless Boulevard. The tree fell toward Oakwood
AOL Corp
Frozen yogurt place and bakery among low scores in Arlington restaurant inspections
All 138 Arlington restaurants inspected by the health department between Oct. 23 and Nov. 5 passed inspection, according to city records. In Arlington inspections, a score of 100 is perfect, and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Two restaurants scored 75 or less, which means they will be reinspected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School
Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
dallasexpress.com
Aerial Transport Pods Being Considered by Local City Council
In an effort to alleviate some of its problems with traffic, the City of Plano is considering an aerial solution, reports CBS. JPods, a personal rapid-transit concept suspended from an aerial track, was introduced at a Plano city council meeting last week. Likened to a modern gondola system or a...
Is This Heaven? Close, It’s The Waco Bend Ranch on The Brazos River
We have featured quite a few ranches over the years in this spot. We have featured a few horse facilities as well. We certainly have featured properties with lake and river access. But have we ever featured a ranch with multiple houses on the property, over six miles of shoreline, multiple horse pens and barns, and plenty of amazing views?
fox4news.com
Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
fortworthreport.org
Million-dollar community center latest development in historic Stop Six revitalization
Inside the walls of the beige and faded green Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Truman Drive, two city staffers greet visitors. Even though it’s lunchtime, the 23,500-square-foot center is mostly quiet, with few people occasionally walking through its double doors. But excitement is buzzing within historic Stop...
fortworthreport.org
When will Panther Island project be completed? Army Corps updates schedule
The Central City Flood Project, more widely known as the Panther Island Project, has a new estimated time of completion — 2032. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expect the initial components of the project, two bypass channels and surrounding infrastructure, will be completed mid-2029. The remaining elements of the project — a dam and pump stations — will be completed in 2032.
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
WFAA
Students, staff hid in safe rooms as law enforcement investigated person of interest at UNTHSC
A spokesperson with UNT said that Fort Worth officers were called to the campus in response to a report of someone possibly carrying a rifle. But it was camera gear.
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
tcu360.com
Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January
Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
Comments / 0