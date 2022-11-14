Read full article on original website
khqa.com
No injuries reported after train hits semi in Paris, Missouri
PARIS, Mo. (KTVO) — Emergency responders were called to a train derailment in northeast Missouri late Thursday morning. It happened at approximately 11 a.m. in Paris. Corporal Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO a Norfolk Southern freight train was traveling westbound when it struck a semi that had pulled onto tracks.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
kttn.com
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
krcgtv.com
kttn.com
Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012, Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate
(Missouri Independent) – In March, Scotland County Hospital’s auditors delivered a stark warning. After five consecutive years of losses, only federal COVID-19 payments received over the previous year had kept the 25-bed hospital’s bank account solvent. In the fiscal years covered by the audit, accounting firm BKD...
KMZU
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
kttn.com
Bethany man to be returned to Department of Corrections after violating parole
A Bethany man is to be taken to the Department of Corrections after an arrest on November 14th for an alleged absconder parole violation. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Kenneth Talley violated his parole involving residency, by allegedly failing to provide his address to an officer, and reporting and directives, for allegedly failing to report as directed. He is to be held on no bond.
khqa.com
Heartland couple helps terminally ill kids hunt
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A child having an illness can be scary for a parent, especially if it is a terminal or life-threatening illness. It can be a terrible sight to see a once-healthy child have to go through the struggle of treatments and limitations due to the recovery process.
kchi.com
Report From Green Hills Golf Course
An update on the Chillicothe Owned Green Hills Golf Course was presented to the City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says it was good news. Frampton says when the golf course is doing well, it reduces the financial requirements on the city’s budget. There is some work that...
