Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora
– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management
– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
Included Health Launches All-Included Care™
– Included Health, a digital health company integrating navigation and virtual care unveiled the All-Included Care platform at HLTH22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – All-Included Care is a new kind of healthcare service that guides and delivers high-quality, in-network care for every health journey, from simple to complex. – By...
SEMCAP Launches Investment Strategy to Address Healthcare Market Opportunity
– Growth equity investor SEMCAP is launching SEMCAP Health, its healthcare investment strategy to address the significant opportunities at this unprecedented time in the healthcare industry. – SEMCAP Health takes influential minority or majority positions in high-growth healthcare tech and tech-enabled services business. The most recent example is SEMCAP Health’s...
5 Trends Driving the Future Growth of Digital Health & MedTech
– Today Accenture published Digital Health and MedTech – New Signals for Transformation to understand the impact consumers, patients and healthcare professionals’ experiences and expanding care settings will have on the medtech industry. – In a global survey of Medtech executives, five key trends were identified, including Care...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
Ascensia Launches Diabetes Management and Analytics Platform in the U.S
– Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has launched its online diabetes management and analytics platform GlucoContro.online in the United States. – Now available in more...
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform
– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
PointClickCare & Pfizer Launches Real World Data Collaboration
– PointClickCare announced a collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to provide real-world insights for vulnerable populations at high risk of age-related disorders (including Cachexia) – further enhancing PCC’s mission to protect and support the senior population. – With coverage approaching 70% of the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market,...
Sprinter Health Partners with Firefly Health to Close Care Gap
– Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health and diagnostics company bringing personalized and affordable healthcare services to the home, today announced a partnership with Firefly Health, a health plan and virtual-first care innovator with a mission of delivering half-priced health care that’s twice as good, clinically and emotionally. –...
HLTH22: Highmark Health, Google Cloud, League Launches Digital Health Platform
At HLTH, Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League today unveiled their collaboration on an interoperable, digital health platform that makes it simple for individuals to navigate healthcare and connect to the right tools and resources when and where they need them. – The navigation technology can be envisioned as a...
3 Reasons the Cloud is Critical for Ensuring Patient-Centered Care
As the healthcare sector embraces value-based care, the patient – not the procedure – is the central focus for providers. But the move to patient-centered care requires several significant deviations from the status quo. For example, more personalized treatment is required through information sharing and collaborative decision-making among...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
a16z Bio+ Health Partners with Bassett Health to Bring Digital Health Solutions to Rural New York
– Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health fund today announced a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, an integrated healthcare system in central New York state. – The strategic partnership aims to leverage digital healthcare technologies from a16z’s portfolio companies to address the inequities and systemic challenges of delivering high-quality...
CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source to Expand Salesforce Capabilities for Healthcare & Life Sciences
– CitiusTech announced that it has acquired Wilco Source, an industry-leading Salesforce solutions company to expand its offerings in patient services, care management and digital front door. – This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Bain’s recently announced investment in CitiusTech valued above $1B. These strategic initiatives validate both...
HLTH22 Day 1 News Summary: Google, Maven, Highmark, LG, Others
Maven Clinic Secures $90M to Advance End-to-End Family Care Platform. Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic in women’s and family health raises $90 million Series E funding bringing its total funding to $300M. Maven plans to use the latest round of funding to advance its end-to-end family care platform to enable deeper personalization to meet the diverse needs of women and families everywhere.
AngelEye Health Raises Funding to Expand Patient Engagement Platform
– AngelEye Health (“AngelEye” or the “Company”), a provider of patient and family engagement solutions for hospital neonatal, pediatric intensive care, and nursery units, announced the completion of its Series B funding, bringing the Company’s funding to date to approximately $20M. The Series B round was led by by Brad Whitmore and Mountain Group Partners (“MGP”), with participation from SeedtoB Capital and the Rash Family Office.
