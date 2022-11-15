Read full article on original website
Rockford area football players earn All-State honors from IHSFCA
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored. CLASS 1AOL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-WinslowRB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. ForrestonRB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow(Honorable Mention)OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. ForrestonRB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow CLASS 2ANo local athletes selected CLASS […]
NIC-10 announces all-conference football selections
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The picks are in for the NIC-10 All-Conference football team for the just completed 2022 season. Following is a look at all the selections as made by the conference’s coaches. Offensive MVP: QB Conor Dennis-BoylanDefensive MVP: LB Nick Winters-Belvidere NorthCoach of the Year: Bob Moynihan-Harlem 1st Team All-Conference OffenseWR-Mark Harris-Sr. BoylanWR-Dedric Macon-Jr. FreeportTE-Tyler […]
Mendota Reporter
Trojans to hit the hardwood in Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament
SENECA – The Mendota Trojans will begin the varsity basketball season in the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament to be held Nov. 21, 22, 23, 25, 26. There are eight teams in the tournament divided into two pools. Mendota is in Pool A along with Hall, Seneca and Somonauk. Pool B includes Herscher, Newark, Serena and St. Anne.
Mendota Reporter
IVCC down to 2 finalists for presidency
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. Dr. Tracy Morris. As Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College, Morris performs oversight including on-time reporting,...
rockrivercurrent.com
Golf simulator and other businesses to fill former Art Van Furniture store in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY — The former Art Van Furniture building is set to become a multi-use commercial property anchored by an indoor golf simulator. X-Golf, a chain franchise that features semi-virtual golf that replicates the real flight of the ball, is preparing to open its first location in the area. Its closest other locations are in Algonquin and Glenview.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
Mendota Reporter
MHS is officially a democracy
MENDOTA – On the northwest side of the Mendota High School library's wall, there is a banner. It doesn't have anything to do with a fictional character. Or a way to construct a poem. And it doesn't have a MHS or Trojan logo. Instead, it states Mendota is a...
Mendota Reporter
A time of remembrance
MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.
Mendota Reporter
Couple to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
WILSON, Okla. – Mr. and Mrs. Roy (Willa Harmon) Hicks will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1. They were married on Dec. 1, 1962 at Holy Cross Church in Mendota. Monsignor Wissing officiated. Attendants included Barbara Vickrey, Judy Baker, Dave Janka and Harold Rogers. Tom Corrigan and Al Murdock were ushers.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Mendota Reporter
OSF welcomes new care provider
MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
