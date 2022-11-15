MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO