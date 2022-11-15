ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Rocky Mount man arrested after shots fired call on Monday

By Katelin Gandee For the Exchange
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Dominique Mason

LAURINBURG — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested after firing several shots early Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, Dominique Mason, 29, was arrested Monday a little over an hour after it was reported he fired shots on Marcellus Street.

The call for shots fired came in around 11:51 a.m. when officers arrived they learned that while the suspect had fired several shots, nothing had been struck and no one was injured.

At 1 p.m. Mason was arrested on Port Street and in the possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen from Fayetteville. He was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy, discharging a firearm from an enclosure, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and injury to personal property. He was given a $100,000 bond.

