Mendota Reporter
MHS students put their business savvy to the test
OGLESBY – The next generation of business leaders from Geneseo, Kewanee, La Salle, and Mendota went head-to-head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition on Nov. 10 at Illinois Valley Community College. Eight high school teams from Geneseo High School, Kewanee High School, La Salle-Peru Township High School and Mendota High School competed. Each team included four students and one business mentor (an adult community volunteer).
Mendota Reporter
Little 10 chooses volleyball all-conference team members
EARLVILLE – The Little Ten Conference volleyball coaches have selected players to the all-conference team for the 2022 season. Newark—Conference Co-Champs, Conference Tournament champs, IHSA Class 1A Regional Champs: **Lauren Ulrich (Jr…S/OH)--399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs, 91% serving w/ 59 aces; Repeat Unanimous Selection; **Taylor Kruser (Sr…L)--407 digs, 92% serving w/ 27 aces; Repeat Selection; **Kiara Wesseh (Jr…OH)--256 kills, 29 blocks, 298 digs, 93% serving w/ 33 aces; Aubrey Benesh (Sr…DS)--212 digs, 90% serving w/ 36 aces.
Mendota Reporter
MHS is officially a democracy
MENDOTA – On the northwest side of the Mendota High School library's wall, there is a banner. It doesn't have anything to do with a fictional character. Or a way to construct a poem. And it doesn't have a MHS or Trojan logo. Instead, it states Mendota is a...
Mendota Reporter
A time of remembrance
MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.
Mendota Reporter
Couple to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
WILSON, Okla. – Mr. and Mrs. Roy (Willa Harmon) Hicks will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1. They were married on Dec. 1, 1962 at Holy Cross Church in Mendota. Monsignor Wissing officiated. Attendants included Barbara Vickrey, Judy Baker, Dave Janka and Harold Rogers. Tom Corrigan and Al Murdock were ushers.
Mendota Reporter
IVCC down to 2 finalists for presidency
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. Dr. Tracy Morris. As Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College, Morris performs oversight including on-time reporting,...
Mendota Reporter
'A Mendota Christmas' to ring in the holidays Dec. 3
MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting “A Mendota Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3. It is a holiday celebration inviting everyone to come out and enjoy a day of holiday cheer and begin their Christmas shopping. Mendota shops will be decorated and ready for Christmas, featuring gifts for everyone on your list.
Mendota Reporter
IVCC Board adopts tentative $14.3 million tax levy
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s board adopted a tentative $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase over last year’s actual extension of $13.5 million, at its Nov. 10 meeting. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s eight-county combined equalized assessed valuation...
Mendota Reporter
Paw Paw Board hears waste disposal proposals
PAW PAW – Two waste-disposal companies presented their estimates for a new contract to commence April 1 during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The information was taken for discussion. Jeff Politsch, publisher of the Chicago Road Shopper, will be retiring. The Chicago Road Shopper...
