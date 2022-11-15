Read full article on original website
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire officials say no injuries were reported after two early morning structure fires in Davenport. Firefighters responded to the 1100 Block of E. 13th St at 12:34 a.m. with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a report of a structure fire. Crews on scene saw heavy fire conditions from the front of the house and made an aggressive attack on the fire, according to a press release.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
Rare Locomotives Coming to QC
Spokesman Erik Hoofnagle says the organization bought the former Rock Island Lines yard earlier this year. "We're kind of like a museum campus that's going to be a working campus where we'll be constantly working on renovating old railroad equipment for re-use." On Saturday, Railroading Heritage will hold an invitation-only...
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?
With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
Lyndon Public Works Supervisor Resigns
The Lyndon Village Board held its November meeting a week earlier than usual to avoid interfering with Election Day as the Village Hall is used as a polling location. The main issue of the evening was the resignation of public works supervisor John Wright who quit on October 24th. Wright was not in attendance at the meeting.
Crews battle 2 early-morning structure fires
Davenport Firefighters responded to two structure fires early Saturday, according to a news release. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A large, two-story residence had heavy fire coming from several windows at the front of the building. Crews made an aggressive attack and began a search process.
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Man involved in courthouse damage in 2020, police allege
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he was involved in breaking courthouse windows during a protest in 2020. Coby Lamonte faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participating in a riot; and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.
Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Police allege suspect robbed Dollar General
A 38-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he robbed a Dollar General store on Thursday. Brandon Gramling faces a Class B felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records say. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were called to Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, in reference...
Rock Island Police Urges Drivers To Be Careful Warming Up Vehicles
The Rock Island Police Department is urging drivers to be careful when warming up their vehicles. Officers recovered two stolen vehicles yesterday, with one crashing into a tree. A 12-year-old was taken into custody after being identified as the driver of one of the stolen cars. Authorities say thieves are prowling around the Quad Cities looking for cars that are warming up to steal.
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
Warren County Board Passes $17 Million Budget
The Warren County Board has approved their $17 million budget for 2023, explains board member Dave Jenks:. “We have a total budget of around $17 million, which is a large number, but we have a lot of things that the money goes to and runs the county and also some other committees. We have a General budget of almost $4 million. We are getting along real good on money right now. As you know with inflation and where it is at 8 percent or more, that raises prices on everything and right along with that it raises the tax on everything. Our taxes coming into the county through the Replacement Tax, Income Tax, Supplemental Sales Tax, have been going up and so right now we have a surplus in our General Fund.”
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
