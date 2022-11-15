Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Related
Detroit News
Red Wings' Jake Walman returns to lineup boasting popular new number
Much of the attention Tuesday when the Red Wings played in Anaheim was on the return of Tyler Bertuzzi to the lineup. But it was also the season debut of defenseman Jake Walman. Because of offseason shoulder surgery, Walman hadn't yet been cleared for game action until the start of...
Detroit News
Red Wings cough up late lead, game in OT loss to Ducks
The Red Wings let a lead, and victory, slip away late Tuesday. Anaheim scored a goal with 47 seconds left to force overtime, then a Tyler Bertuzzi turnover in front of the Wings' net led to Ryan Strome's goal, as the Ducks rallied to a 3-2 victory. Bertuzzi's errant pass...
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
NHL
Preds Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 19
Proceeds from the Game, presented by Vanderbilt Health, will Benefit 365 Fund, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Nashville, Tenn. (November 17, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of two Hockey Fights Cancer Nights on Nov. 19 when the Preds host the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $400,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Kings
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and the Kings this season: Nov. 18 (home), Mar. 18 (away), Apr. 2 (home), and Apr. 10 (away). The Canucks are 116-101-32-11 all-time against the Kings including a 69-38-16-6 record at home. Vancouver is 8-0-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche
After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, the comeback win was exactly the type of...
Blue Jackets takeaways from 6-4 victory over Montreal Canadiens
Almost half of the Blue Jackets’ lineup is sidelined by injuries, but it hasn’t kept them from playing their best hockey during a brutal start to the season. Despite losing key players in five straight games and having their injury report grow to eight guys — almost all out long-term — the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Nationwide Arena was their second win in a row, third in four games and fourth...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Feature #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup
The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 19 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Highlights of the evening include:. Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team's starting lineup. Each participant...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
KCCI.com
A rare hockey feat: Iowa Wild player scores 'goalie goal'
Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt hit the history books twice Saturday night. He became the youngest goalie, at 19 years and 363 days, and the first in the Minnesota Wild organization to score a goal. Wallstedt is the 19th AHL goalie to be credited with a goal, and the 12th...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce High School Rivalry Series
The series grows to nine total matchups taking place over the course of the next ten weeks. The Chicago Blackhawks 'High School Rivalry Series' program returns for a second season, kicking off with its first game tonight. The series, which aims to promote community-based high school competitions across Chicagoland, grows to nine total matchups taking place over the course of the next ten weeks. New to the series this year is the inclusion of high school girl matchups. The first will take place on December 11 as Loyola faces-off against New Trier at Heartland Ice Arena. The second game will take place on January 8 when high school hockey girls from Fenwick and Romans face-off at Fifth Third Arena.
NHL
U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek to Join Upcoming VGK and HSK Broadcasts
VEGAS (November 16, 2022) - United States Olympic veteran Megan Bozek will join three upcoming Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights broadcasts as an analyst, the teams announced today. Bozek, who won silver medals with the 2022 and 2014 U.S. Olympic women's hockey teams, will work alongside Daren Millard...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Kings on Wednesday for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
Comments / 0