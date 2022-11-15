Read full article on original website
Lions
Lions Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Kennesaw
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team held Kennesaw State without a field goal over the last 7:30 of the game, but the Lions just couldn't overcome the 16-point deficit that preceded that KSU drought, dropping the opening game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the Owls 72-68 Friday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach
Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
Lions
Newsome, Hidalgo Earn All-Southland Honors
FRISCO, Texas – Ahead of the start of the Conference Tournament in the University Center, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team learned two of its members were honored by the Southland Conference as Kailin Newsome was named First Team All-Conference while Cicily Hidalgo was named All-Conference Second Team on Thursday.
Lions
Lions in North Carolina for Three Games at Appalachian State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team wraps up its five-game road trip, looking to build off a big win last Sunday, with a trio of games at the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event starting with Kennesaw State on Friday, Campbell on Saturday, and wrap things up against the host institution Appalachian State on Sunday with all games in Boone, N.C. at the Holmes Convocation Center.
Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB
LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
LHSAA Football Playoffs Week 2: Check out the schedule for Baton Rouge area teams
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at No. 8 Benton (8-3) No. 12 West Monroe (8-2) at No. 5 Zachary (8-2) No. 14 Dutchtown (7-3) at No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) No. 15 East Ascension (6-5) at No. 2 Neville (8-2) Division II. No. 11...
What’s happening this weekend Nov. 17 – Nov. 19
This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!. Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway
BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates
Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
Mr. Ronnie's owner says Wendy's is coming to south Lafourche
The owner of Mr. Ronnie's said today on social media that a popular franchise restaurant is coming to south Lafourche. Bud Picou owned and operated the Mr. Ronnie's located off La. Highway 3235 in Galliano – a store which was forced to permanently close after Hurricane Ida. Today, Picou...
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
The 7 foot 9 inch alligator was allegedly harvested not too far from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office.
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
