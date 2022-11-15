Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
wdhn.com
Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
wdhn.com
Smash & Grab: 4th suspect arrested in pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—In the early morning on November 16, Dothan Police found and arrested the last suspect wanted for the Dothan pawn shop burglary in August, per DPD. According to Dothan Police Department, Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 24, of Dothan was arrested for three outstanding warrants in the burglary of Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry in early August, where a vehicle was driven into the pawn shop, and multiple guns were stolen.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
wtvy.com
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
wtvy.com
ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week. Many are scared of possible threats to come. ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence. Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone...
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
wtvy.com
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
wtvy.com
Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes. News 4 has been gathering those discussions and reactions. Here is what you...
