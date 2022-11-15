Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County schools preview '22-23 season at basketball media day
So much for opening-night jitters. Summit’s Quinn Johnston appeared to be relaxed, judging by her 27-point night in a season-opening win over Hickman County on Tuesday. All the guard’s points came via nine 3-pointers. “The more I shoot, the more comfortable I feel and so I just kept...
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy's Christmas in Brentwood returns Dec. 4
Brentwood Academy will return their free community celebration Christmas in Brentwood for the second year on Dec. 4. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Brentwood Academy campus featuring live music by Christian group Point of Grace, as well as family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
williamsonhomepage.com
FPD remembers retired Lt. Ronnie Giles
The Franklin Police Department announced the death of retired FPD Lt. Ronald Edwin Giles at the age of 76. According to an FPD news release, Giles retired from the department after more than 20 years of service to the Franklin community. Giles was one of the first D.A.R.E. officers in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood rolling out LED upgrades to streetlamps
Brentwood will soon see an upgrade to nearly 4,000 streetlights to LED bulbs. The upgrade was first discussed by the city in 2021 with the goal to reduce electric and infrastructure costs as well as a reduction in light pollution and improvements to roadway safety. The Brentwood City Commission approved...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Fire Station 5 grand opening set for Dec. 17
The City of Brentwood and Brentwood Fire and Rescue will hold a grand opening and push-in ceremony of the newly-constructed BFR Station 5 on Dec. 17. The event will take place at 9 a.m. with an open house for the station from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The city broke ground on...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill land Chicago restaurant chains
Officials with Chicago fast casual restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna will be the first markets for the Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone dual-concept located outside the Windy City. According to a release, the locations are slated to open in 2023...
williamsonhomepage.com
Vivian Estelle King Denton
Vivian Estelle King Denton, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 17, 2022. Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.
williamsonhomepage.com
Danny Wayne Williamson
Danny Wayne Williamson, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1946 in Sistersville, West Virginia. Danny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Sue Hall. He is survived by his...
williamsonhomepage.com
South Davidson County set for Oregon coffee chain
West Coast chain Dutch Bros Coffee is eyeing a late 2023 opening at a busy South Davidson County intersection for what will be its fourth Davidson County location. According to a permit application submitted to Metro, the to-be-constructed freestanding building to accommodate the café will have an address of 5433 Nolensville Pike. It will be located on a property owned by Nashville-based Hill Realty Company, which continues to supplement its various older suburban properties in the area with mixed-use urban developments near the city's central core (read here).
williamsonhomepage.com
Nina May Shelton Broadway
On November 13, 2022, Nina May Shelton Broadway, age 88, of Franklin, Tenn., was called to her eternal home where she was restored and reunited with her late husband, Reg Broadway. She was born May 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN. Her life was full of love and laughter, and she...
williamsonhomepage.com
FPD seeking public's help finding missing man
The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing. According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety. Police didn't release any further information, but they are...
williamsonhomepage.com
Shulman steps away from Safe Haven pending workplace review
Safe Haven, a nonprofit focused on ending family homelessness, is conducting a workplace review in response to staff concerns about CEO Jim Shulman, who also serves as Nashville’s vice mayor. The organization has enlisted the Center for Nonprofit Management and “outside human resources experts” to interview staff, who have...
williamsonhomepage.com
Ukrainian leaders gather in Franklin to garner support from American Christian communities
Dozens of Ukrainian nationals gathered in Franklin on Nov. 10 and 11 for the Nashville Consultation on Ukraine, a conference featuring Ukrainian faith leaders and politicians. About 15 of the leaders flew to the U.S. from the war-torn country to discuss the role they hope American Christians can continue to play in the ongoing humanitarian efforts and future rebuilding of Ukraine. The conference was hosted by Mission Eurasia, a formerly Illinois-based organization that has relocated to Franklin.
Comments / 0