West Coast chain Dutch Bros Coffee is eyeing a late 2023 opening at a busy South Davidson County intersection for what will be its fourth Davidson County location. According to a permit application submitted to Metro, the to-be-constructed freestanding building to accommodate the café will have an address of 5433 Nolensville Pike. It will be located on a property owned by Nashville-based Hill Realty Company, which continues to supplement its various older suburban properties in the area with mixed-use urban developments near the city's central core (read here).

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO