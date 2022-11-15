ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star

The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pipestonestar.com

Johnson selected for All-Star football game

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis

(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Men's Basketball Falls at Minnesota, 68-60

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—After a solid first half that saw Central Michigan trail by just five points, Minnesota took advantage of 28.2 percent second half shooting by the Chippewas to claim a 68-60 victory Thursday evening at Williams Arena. The loss drops Central Michigan to 1-2 on the young season, while Minnesota improves to 3-1. For the game, Central Michigan shot 30.6 percent (22-72) and hit only 6-25 of its 3-point field goal attempts. Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller led the Chippewas with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds as he finished with 15 points in the first half. Junior guard Jesse Zarzuela finished with 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, freshman guard Reggie Bass scored a career-high 10 points, and senior forward Miroslav Stafl scored eight points with five rebounds before fouling out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJLA

Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
KARE 11

Minnesota Twins introduce new logo and uniform

MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the new era of the Minnesota Twins. The club introduced its new logo and uniform set on Friday at the Mall of America, a look that celebrates the legacy of the Twins and creates "a bold new standard of excellence," according to a press release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud State University

Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons

After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bethesdamagazine.com

I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville gas station broken into

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
ROCKVILLE, MD
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE

