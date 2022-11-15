Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Rosemount football's defense leads it to Class 6A semifinal victory over Eden Prairie
MINNEAPOLIS — Rosemount head coach Jeff Erdmann had two decisions to make in the fourth quarter. Rosemount held a 14-0 lead over Eden Prairie, and the Irish had the ball on 4th-and-3. Erdman could go for it, a reasonable call given the Irish averaged 4.6 yards per play in the game, or he ...
Chase opens EP location, plans more branches for Twin Cities
Chase is accelerating its expansion into Minnesota, bringing the total number of bank branches in the Twin Cities to more than 40 locations by 2025 – 68% more than initially committed. The expansion, announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2 for the bank’s first branch in Eden Prairie, will bring Chase to new communities [...]
Minnesota high school football top games of the state semifinals
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6-12) Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, Class 6A, 11/17, 7 p.m. Lakeville South (9-2) and Maple Grove (11-0) face off in what should be a great game on the first day of the semifinals, and a rematch of the Class 6A finals one year ...
Yardbarker
Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star
The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
pipestonestar.com
Johnson selected for All-Star football game
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
740thefan.com
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Men's Basketball Falls at Minnesota, 68-60
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—After a solid first half that saw Central Michigan trail by just five points, Minnesota took advantage of 28.2 percent second half shooting by the Chippewas to claim a 68-60 victory Thursday evening at Williams Arena. The loss drops Central Michigan to 1-2 on the young season, while Minnesota improves to 3-1. For the game, Central Michigan shot 30.6 percent (22-72) and hit only 6-25 of its 3-point field goal attempts. Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller led the Chippewas with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds as he finished with 15 points in the first half. Junior guard Jesse Zarzuela finished with 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, freshman guard Reggie Bass scored a career-high 10 points, and senior forward Miroslav Stafl scored eight points with five rebounds before fouling out.
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
Minnesota Twins introduce new logo and uniform
MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the new era of the Minnesota Twins. The club introduced its new logo and uniform set on Friday at the Mall of America, a look that celebrates the legacy of the Twins and creates "a bold new standard of excellence," according to a press release.
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
WUSA
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized.
St. Cloud State University
Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons
After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead
A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night. Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville gas station broken into
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Comments / 0