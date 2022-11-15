Both gas and diesel fuel prices were down from last week, according to AAA-Iowa and the Iowa Department of Agriculture. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.50 statewide, a six-cent drop from the prior week but 32 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday stood a $3.74 per gallon, a seven-cent decrease. Retail diesel dipped seven cents in Iowa to $5.05 per gallon, compared to $3.46 this time last year. The national average for diesel clocked in at $5.35 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged from $2.16. Heating fuel prices were also on the decline as home heating oil prices dropped 13 cents to $4.43 per gallon, propane held steady at $1.93 per gallon, and natural gas prices at the Henry Hub reporting site were down six cents to $5.84 per MMBtu. Now that colder weather has set in fully, Iowans worried about covering their home heating costs this winter are encouraged to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) program through their local community action agency.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO