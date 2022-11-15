Read full article on original website
Related
siouxcountyradio.com
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
superhits1027.com
Small Iowa livestock producers benefit from federal grants
DES MOINES — Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about...
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
cbs2iowa.com
Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa
It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is the weekly Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fishing Report for Northwest Iowa…………. Lake temperature is in the low 40s. The north bay is iced over. The water level is 10 inches below crest. Walleye fishing is picking up from shore early morning and later at night using live bait, jigs with live bait, or crankbaits. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Unemployment Climbs To 2.9% In October
Iowa mirrored national trends as unemployment in the state ticked higher by two-tenths of a percentage point to 2.9 percent in October 2022. According to a report released this (Thursday) morning by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), the total number of unemployed Iowans climbed to 49,700, up 1,200 from September but 16,600 below October 2021’s figures. State officials note the increase comes as an estimated 2,200 Iowans joined the labor force seeking work as employers added 4,500 jobs statewide. Iowa’s labor participation rate held steady at 67.7 percent, which outpaced the national rate of 62.2 percent. There are some positives to glean from October’s report. IWD Director Beth Townsend says, “Strong hiring across the state, including in October, has helped Iowa regain a total of 170,700 jobs—overcoming the 169,800 jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic. IWD remains committed to pairing job seekers with a successful career and with employers eager to build their workforce.” The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 3.9 percent. IWD will release county-by-county figures on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
1380kcim.com
Fuel Prices Trend Downward Across The Board In Iowa
Both gas and diesel fuel prices were down from last week, according to AAA-Iowa and the Iowa Department of Agriculture. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.50 statewide, a six-cent drop from the prior week but 32 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday stood a $3.74 per gallon, a seven-cent decrease. Retail diesel dipped seven cents in Iowa to $5.05 per gallon, compared to $3.46 this time last year. The national average for diesel clocked in at $5.35 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged from $2.16. Heating fuel prices were also on the decline as home heating oil prices dropped 13 cents to $4.43 per gallon, propane held steady at $1.93 per gallon, and natural gas prices at the Henry Hub reporting site were down six cents to $5.84 per MMBtu. Now that colder weather has set in fully, Iowans worried about covering their home heating costs this winter are encouraged to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) program through their local community action agency.
Corydon Times-Republican
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
With heating costs rising, some Iowans are eligible for energy assistance
Frigid temperatures have made their way across the midwest and AARP Iowa says heating costs could be nearly 30% higher than last year.
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter
Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
KCCI.com
Another blast of cold air for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We made it above freezing this afternoon but temperatures will continue to fall as we progress into the night. A bitterly cold night is ahead as overnight lows drop into the low teens in the metro. Tomorrow will be a very cold day with winds gusting to 20-25 MPH and wind chills staying in the single digits for pretty much the entire day. Temperatures tomorrow could break a ‘record cold high’ temperature for the day. Winds get a little bit stronger on Saturday, but temperatures won’t be much warmer. Wind chills Saturday will also likely stay in the single digits with winds gusting to ~35 MPH at times. We’ll move into “warmer” territory next week as highs stay well above the freezing mark starting on Monday.
STI cases are up in Iowa — here's how local health experts are combatting the rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — Physicians are seeing a steady rise in sexually transmitted infections (STI) nationwide, with some states experiencing these issues more than others. Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician as well as an elected representative for the Iowa House. She has worked in-depth on studies on STIs and has seen a steady increase in cases here in Iowa after the pandemic.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Iowa
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, the Iowa-based supermarket chain Fareway Stores opened its newest Iowa grocery store location in Ogden.
Comments / 0