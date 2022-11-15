Twenty-Eight Care Centers Receive Centers of Excellence Recognition From the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation

Read full article on original website
reviewofoptometry.com
A Guide to Demyelinating Diseases of the CNS
Demyelinating disorders represent a heterogenous group of central nervous system (CNS) pathologies characterized by the loss of myelin sheath or the cells that form them. Primary demyelination of the CNS represents a category within a broad spectrum of inflammatory autoimmune disorders that occurs against the backdrop of chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration. Multiple sclerosis (MS) remains the most common primary CNS demyelinating disorder, affecting white and grey matter of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve.1 Until recently, neuromyelitis optica (NMO) spectrum disorder and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody disease represented variants of the disease despite their distinct pathologic and phenotypic expressions.
targetedonc.com
Role of Transplant Across Hematologic Malignancies
Robert J. Soiffer, MD, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies. Robert J. Soiffer, MD, the chair, Executive Committee for Clinical Programs, vice chair, Department of Medical Oncology, chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Worthington and Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine in the Field of Hematologic Oncology, Harvard Medical School, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies.
In a first, doctors successfully treated a rare genetic disease before birth
In a medical first, doctors successfully treated a fetus for a fatal genetic condition called Pompe disease, according to a press release published by the University of California, San Francisco. The enzyme needed to treat the condition was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother's abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord.
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease: New biomarker identified, may lead to earlier diagnosis
Dementia affects around 55 million people worldwide, the majority of whom are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Doctors are able to make a positive diagnosis of AD only when symptoms become severe. Earlier diagnosis would allow doctors to begin treatment when people are experiencing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which...
MedicalXpress
New drug can successfully treat patients typically resistant to high blood pressure treatment
A new drug called Baxdrostat has been shown to significantly reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) in patients who may not respond to current treatments for the condition, according to results from a phase II trial led jointly by a Queen Mary University of London researcher and colleagues at CinCor Pharma, U.S..
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
Incredible case of woman who could help ‘cure cancer’ after surviving 12 tumours in different organs
THE "incredible" case of a woman who survived 12 tumours in different organs could help "cure cancer", scientists hope. The unnamed patient, now in her 40s, was diagnosed with her first tumour when she was a toddler. Every few years throughout her life, she was diagnosed with new tumours -...
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
aao.org
Biopsies are key for accurately diagnosing bilateral lacrimal gland disease
Review of: Bilateral lacrimal gland disease: Clinical features and outcomes. Huang S, Juniat V, Satchi K, et al. Eye (London), November 2022. Australian investigators analyzed case data to determine the clinical features of lacrimal gland disease. Study design. This was a retrospective multicenter case study of 115 patients with bilateral...
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
HCV-Positive and HCV-Negative Kidney Transplants Have Similar Outcomes
People who receive kidney transplants from deceased donors with hepatitis C virus (HCV) have graft survival rates comparable to those who receive HCV-negative organs, according to study findings published in JAMA. “This study and others suggest that many patients on the transplant waiting list should weigh the option of transplant...
BBC
Type 1 diabetes trial to identify at-risk children
Researchers are recruiting 20,000 children for a trial to try to identify those at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications. The trial, led by the University of Birmingham, could mean access to new treatments for children at...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
MedicalXpress
New molecular clues on neurodevelopmental disorder similar to Angelman syndrome
Angelman syndrome is a genetic disease that causes a developmental delay, alterations in speech and balance, intellectual disability and sometimes, seizures. To date, researchers had identified mutations in the HERC2 gene, which encodes a ubiquitin ligase enzyme that plays a key role in the nervous system. These mutations cause a...
