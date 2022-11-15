Twenty-Eight Care Centers Receive Centers of Excellence Recognition From the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation

Demyelinating disorders represent a heterogenous group of central nervous system (CNS) pathologies characterized by the loss of myelin sheath or the cells that form them. Primary demyelination of the CNS represents a category within a broad spectrum of inflammatory autoimmune disorders that occurs against the backdrop of chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration. Multiple sclerosis (MS) remains the most common primary CNS demyelinating disorder, affecting white and grey matter of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve.1 Until recently, neuromyelitis optica (NMO) spectrum disorder and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody disease represented variants of the disease despite their distinct pathologic and phenotypic expressions.

