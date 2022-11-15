ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bad Takes, Episode 14: 2024 predictions are irresistible

Matt and Laura agree it’s a “bad take” to say Democrats are in a great position for 2024, not because it’s wrong but because it’s unknowable. But they still can’t resist disregarding their own advice. They discuss their most embarrassing presidential predictions of yore and, for some reason, go all in on who they think will win in 2024.

