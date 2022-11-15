ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kbia.org

Columbia prepares for first snow of the year

The first snow of the year is expected overnight Monday. Columbia Public Works is already preparing to handle road conditions. Crews are expected to begin pre-treatment work this evening, department spokesperson John Ogan said. Crews are also ready to respond overnight if conditions worsen. Ogan doesn’t expect the storm to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City of Columbia Public Works crews will be start responding to an anticipated snow storm at 7 p.m. Their initial focus will be on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections, which are areas more susceptible to slickness.The city’s primary concern will be slushy conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. Residents are advised to The post Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo

11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories

The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties

Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

'A Tuna Christmas' enhances the holiday season in Macon

The Maples Repertory Theatre will bring Texas to Macon during the holiday season this year. The theater will present “A Tuna Christmas,” with two actors in the comedy play set in the fictional Tuna, Texas. “It’s about the third smallest town in Texas and the shenanigans around the...
MACON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition

Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since. Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch

Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

JCPD issues weather reminders for motorists ahead of possible snow

The Jefferson City Police Department issues a warning for travelers ahead of tonight’s possible snow. When traveling, you’re reminded to have a full gas tank and a safety pack that includes items like a flashlight, snacks, blanket, and first-aid kit. You’re also encouraged to make sure all your headlights, taillights, brake signals, and turn signals are properly functioning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ready to 'see the world,' MU's Manuel reflects on time in Columbia

Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn’t redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and losses won’t define his career — but they did shape it. After starting a...
COLUMBIA, MO

