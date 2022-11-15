Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
kbia.org
Columbia prepares for first snow of the year
The first snow of the year is expected overnight Monday. Columbia Public Works is already preparing to handle road conditions. Crews are expected to begin pre-treatment work this evening, department spokesperson John Ogan said. Crews are also ready to respond overnight if conditions worsen. Ogan doesn’t expect the storm to...
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City of Columbia Public Works crews will be start responding to an anticipated snow storm at 7 p.m. Their initial focus will be on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections, which are areas more susceptible to slickness.The city’s primary concern will be slushy conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. Residents are advised to The post Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
visitcolumbiamo.com
Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo
11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
Columbia Missourian
Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories
The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Columbia Public Works: Crews hit the road early to fight winter weather
The Columbia Public Works Department says despite being short-staffed it is feeling confident about heading into winter after its first real-world test of the season. The post Columbia Public Works: Crews hit the road early to fight winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
KOMU
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week
The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
'A Tuna Christmas' enhances the holiday season in Macon
The Maples Repertory Theatre will bring Texas to Macon during the holiday season this year. The theater will present “A Tuna Christmas,” with two actors in the comedy play set in the fictional Tuna, Texas. “It’s about the third smallest town in Texas and the shenanigans around the...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition
Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since. Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy...
Columbia Missourian
Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch
Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
kjluradio.com
JCPD issues weather reminders for motorists ahead of possible snow
The Jefferson City Police Department issues a warning for travelers ahead of tonight’s possible snow. When traveling, you’re reminded to have a full gas tank and a safety pack that includes items like a flashlight, snacks, blanket, and first-aid kit. You’re also encouraged to make sure all your headlights, taillights, brake signals, and turn signals are properly functioning.
Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street
South Sixth Street in downtown Columbia between Stewart Road and the Mizzou RC4 parking lot were closed Wednesday morning after a water main broke. The post Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Ready to 'see the world,' MU's Manuel reflects on time in Columbia
Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn’t redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and losses won’t define his career — but they did shape it. After starting a...
Columbia Missourian
Stained Glass Theatre in Jefferson City presents 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'
The Stained Glass Theatre in Jefferson City will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” from Dec. 1 through 17. The production starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. In the show, a married couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with...
kwos.com
Extra law enforcement resources will be on Columbia’s Hickman campus Thursday, following graffiti message
While officials at Columbia’s Hickman high school don’t believe a message written on a bathroom stall is a credible threat, they say they’ll have additional law enforcement resources available on-campus Thursday to ensure everyone feels safe. Hickman is located near the Business Loop and Providence. Hickman principal...
Comments / 0