Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]
The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Carrie Underwood Sings Toby Keith at BMI Country Awards [Watch]
Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were among the contemporary hitmakers to celebrate Toby Keith with a song at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Singing "Should've Been a Cowboy," Underwood paid tribute to a fellow Oklahoman on a night when Keith became a BMI Icon. He joins an...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List
The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
Jordan Davis Wins Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards for ‘Buy Dirt’
Jordan Davis' collaboration "Buy Dirt," featuring Luke Bryan, won Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9.) The winning song beat out an impressive array of hits: Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Morgan Wallen's "Sand in My Boots," Lainey Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know" and Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave." This trophy is awarded to the writers of the winning song.
Zac Brown Reveals Which Artist He Once Chased Down for an Autograph at CMA Awards
The 2022 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC, and Zac Brown Band is going into the night with one nomination for Vocal Group of the Year. The band's frontman Zac Brown caught up with Taste of Country's Evan Paul prior to the show, and he said he and the band would be honored to bring home the trophy, but if they don't, they are still winners.
Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness
Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the Middle" alongside...
Luke Bryan Gets His ‘Country On’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Luke Bryan set his co-hosting duties aside to give fans a performance of his latest track, "Country On," during the 2022 CMA Awards. Bryan’s performance took place mid-way through the three-hour broadcast and followed the win for Vocal Group of the Year, which went to Old Dominion. Before he hit the stage, Bryan's co-host for the evening, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning welcomed the country crooner and American Idol judge to the stage.
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Combs is officially the Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. He accepted the night's most coveted trophy with an emotional speech at the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Only the biggest stars are considered for this marquee category, so competition was fierce. The winning...
Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Brothers Osborne Collect Vocal Duo of the Year Trophy at the 2022 CMA Awards
Congratulations are in order to Brothers Osborne: They just won the trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, in a ceremony in downtown Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The competition was tight in this category, and they beat out Brooks & Dunn, Dan +...
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Cody Johnson Nabs Single of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Cody Johnson claimed the Single of the Year trophy for "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9.) Johnson took to the stage with producer Trent Willmon and mix engineer Jack Clarke to accept the award. The rising country star kept his speech short by simply thanking Willmon and Clarke and adding, "God bless country music, thank you so much."
Brothers Osborne, the War & Treaty Pay Tribute to the Rolling Stones at 2022 CMA Awards
Brothers Osborne and the War & Treaty brought their blazing new collaborative cover, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)," to the 2022 CMA Awards. CMAs host Luke Bryan introduced the performance by noting how influential the Rolling Stones were across the board, but especially in country music.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
