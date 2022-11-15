ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

docwirenews.com

Trans Men Call For Inclusion Reproductive Healthcare, Abortion Fight

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many cis-women have expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, which has upended their rights to safe abortion and reproductive health care. However, activists argue that cis-gender women are not the only ones affected by the ruling and that the conversation must include those who identify differently.
GEORGIA STATE
France 24

Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings

Typically mundane, US school board meetings have become a platform for harsh rhetoric and partisan divides, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues and policies that inhibit freedoms for transgender students. From banning books that discuss gender and sexuality to requiring teachers to call students by their legal names, school districts around the country have approved policies that pose “extremely high levels of risk” to transgender students, according to a legislative researcher we spoke to. Still, results from the midterm elections show that not all Americans support them.
CONWAY, AR
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Physician groups ‘concerned’ about bill to expand nonphysicians’ scope of practice in SNFs

Seventy-six medical associations have expressed their opposition to pending legislation that would expand nonphysician practitioners’ scope of practice, including in nursing homes. The Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act, introduced in September by Reps. Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), “would broaden the authority of nurse practitioners,...
Washington Examiner

Anti-abortion groups file lawsuit to revoke approval for abortion pill

Anti-abortion groups filed a federal lawsuit on Friday against the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking to reverse the FDA's approval of mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug. Several medical associations — including the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Alliance for...
Advocate

Creator of Transgender Flag: 'I Fear for Our Youth'

Transgender Awareness Month marks a time to celebrate the history and perseverance of trans and gender-nonconforming people and uplift our voices and experiences. But we face increasing legislative attacks against our health care, history, and existence. As the creator of the Transgender Pride Flag, I fear where I may safely fly our flag.
ALABAMA STATE

