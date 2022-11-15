Read full article on original website
Transgender Americans facing ‘epidemic of violence’: Human Rights Campaign
At least 32 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed since the beginning of the year, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) reported Wednesday, bringing the number of violent deaths recorded by the group over the last decade to more than 300. At least 302 transgender individuals have been killed in the U.S. since 2013,…
Montana Supreme Court sides declines to block law banning vaccine mandates in most workplaces
The Montana Supreme Court decided to not block a state law banning vaccine mandates in most workplaces.
Trans Men Call For Inclusion Reproductive Healthcare, Abortion Fight
Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many cis-women have expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, which has upended their rights to safe abortion and reproductive health care. However, activists argue that cis-gender women are not the only ones affected by the ruling and that the conversation must include those who identify differently.
LDS Church supports compromise bill protecting same-sex marriage
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday said it would support a compromise version of a federal bill that codifies same-sex marriage
Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings
Typically mundane, US school board meetings have become a platform for harsh rhetoric and partisan divides, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues and policies that inhibit freedoms for transgender students. From banning books that discuss gender and sexuality to requiring teachers to call students by their legal names, school districts around the country have approved policies that pose “extremely high levels of risk” to transgender students, according to a legislative researcher we spoke to. Still, results from the midterm elections show that not all Americans support them.
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
The Human Rights Campaign has released a report documenting transphobic violence. The report comes as many U.S. state legislators introduced legislation targeting gender-affirming care.
Utah’s senators divided on bill that would protect same-sex, interracial marriages
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced this afternoon he will be voting for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the U.S.
Physician groups ‘concerned’ about bill to expand nonphysicians’ scope of practice in SNFs
Seventy-six medical associations have expressed their opposition to pending legislation that would expand nonphysician practitioners’ scope of practice, including in nursing homes. The Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act, introduced in September by Reps. Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), “would broaden the authority of nurse practitioners,...
Anti-abortion groups file lawsuit to revoke approval for abortion pill
Anti-abortion groups filed a federal lawsuit on Friday against the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking to reverse the FDA's approval of mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug. Several medical associations — including the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Alliance for...
Lawmakers move to make contraceptives available over the counter
Legislation to allow over-the-counter sales of contraceptives has been introduced five times since 2015. The bill advanced Monday. The post Lawmakers move to make contraceptives available over the counter appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Creator of Transgender Flag: 'I Fear for Our Youth'
Transgender Awareness Month marks a time to celebrate the history and perseverance of trans and gender-nonconforming people and uplift our voices and experiences. But we face increasing legislative attacks against our health care, history, and existence. As the creator of the Transgender Pride Flag, I fear where I may safely fly our flag.
Research suggests that children who doubt their gender identity may enter puberty earlier
A new study from Aarhus University shows that children who have expressed a desire at the age of 11 to be a different gender enter puberty earlier than their peers. However, more research is required, says the researchers behind the study. The transition to puberty can be difficult for children...
