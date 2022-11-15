Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn dazzle on the 'Glass Onion' red carpet
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson enjoyed some mother-daughter time at the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Monday. Hawn, 76, and Hudson, 43, were all smiles on the red carpet, and they struck plenty of playful poses...
Prevention
Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It
Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
ABC News
Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance
Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...
Time Out Global
Holy Genovia! ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ is on its way
There’s a lot of love out there for 2001’s The Princess Diaries, what with Anne Hathaway as the princess, Julie Andrews as queen and all those feelgood fairy tale vibes. Oh, and the boy band-y soundtrack brimming with Backstreet Boys, Youngstown and Hanson. What’s not to love, or frankly, revisit endlessly on Disney+?
tvinsider.com
Robert Clary Dies: ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star Was 96
Robert Clary, best known for playing Corporal Louis LeBeau on the beloved CBS sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died. He was 96. Clary’s granddaughter Kim Wright confirmed the death to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that he passed away Wednesday (November 16) morning at his home in Los Angeles, California.
How we met: ‘Losing my wife and child was very hard. Then Rhiannon came into my life’
In the early 00s, Rhiannon was a big fan of dark wave goth music. In 2010, she joined an online forum to follow German band Deine Lakaien. “I was living in London and working in a university,” she says. “I had studied languages in the past and thought joining the group would be a good way to improve my German, as well as learn more about the band.”
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Time Out Global
London’s IMAX just levelled up
That temple of eyeball-popping hugeness on the South Bank, the IMAX is under new ownership and more spectacular than ever. The BFI has officially taken over London’s biggest cinema screen and unveiled a new, freshly souped-up projection system and freshly spruced auditorium. A new laser projector has been installed,...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'
A beloved competition show and a new docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.
Time Out Global
JUST IN: Glebe institution the Different Drummer bar to shut down
Sydney's king of first dates will call last drinks on November 26. In sad news for first dates everywhere, it's been announced that the Different Drummer, 19-year-old Glebe institution and all-round beloved local bar, will be closing its doors for good on November 26, 2022. Sydneysiders from all over town...
Time Out Global
DarkSide launches new cocktail menu inspired by mahjong
The new season calls for new creations, and Rosewood Hong Kong’s renowned flagship bar, DarkSide, recently released the new edition of their conceptual menu series. Spotlighting the Chinese tile-based game mahjong, the menu showcases the craftsmanship and artistry of hand-drawn mahjong tiles and interprets the game’s elements to the new cocktail experience.
Comments / 0