Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It

Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
ABC News

Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance

Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...
Time Out Global

Holy Genovia! ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ is on its way

There’s a lot of love out there for 2001’s The Princess Diaries, what with Anne Hathaway as the princess, Julie Andrews as queen and all those feelgood fairy tale vibes. Oh, and the boy band-y soundtrack brimming with Backstreet Boys, Youngstown and Hanson. What’s not to love, or frankly, revisit endlessly on Disney+?
tvinsider.com

Robert Clary Dies: ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star Was 96

Robert Clary, best known for playing Corporal Louis LeBeau on the beloved CBS sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died. He was 96. Clary’s granddaughter Kim Wright confirmed the death to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that he passed away Wednesday (November 16) morning at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

London’s IMAX just levelled up

That temple of eyeball-popping hugeness on the South Bank, the IMAX is under new ownership and more spectacular than ever. The BFI has officially taken over London’s biggest cinema screen and unveiled a new, freshly souped-up projection system and freshly spruced auditorium. A new laser projector has been installed,...
Harper's Bazaar

Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala

Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Time Out Global

JUST IN: Glebe institution the Different Drummer bar to shut down

Sydney's king of first dates will call last drinks on November 26. In sad news for first dates everywhere, it's been announced that the Different Drummer, 19-year-old Glebe institution and all-round beloved local bar, will be closing its doors for good on November 26, 2022. Sydneysiders from all over town...
Time Out Global

DarkSide launches new cocktail menu inspired by mahjong

The new season calls for new creations, and Rosewood Hong Kong’s renowned flagship bar, DarkSide, recently released the new edition of their conceptual menu series. Spotlighting the Chinese tile-based game mahjong, the menu showcases the craftsmanship and artistry of hand-drawn mahjong tiles and interprets the game’s elements to the new cocktail experience.

