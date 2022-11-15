Read full article on original website
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
sitelinesb.com
Happy Cat Café to Open on the Santa Barbara Waterfront
••• Speaking of We Want the Funk, it continues to be open for family-and-friends service, but “this Saturday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m., anyone can come. We are still doing a limited menu ‘pop-up’ style. Should open for good on Friday, November 25, for lunch and dinner.”
andnowuknow.com
Calavo Growers Hires Andy Foster as Vice President, Sales – National Accounts of Prepared Division; Kate Brooks Comments
SANTA PAULA, CA - Calavo Growers is seeking growth for its Calavo Prepared division, and that comes in the form of a newly appointed leader. The avocado expert has hired Andy Foster as Vice President, Sales – National Accounts, tapping into over 25 years of food industry experience. Foster...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Hives Grand Opening!
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the GRAND OPENING of their second store this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 11am to 6pm! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. The store has had a successful start since it opened on October 22, 2022. The flagship store is located at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria. The owners and shopkeepers are excited to celebrate the store’s official opening with local residents and out of town guests! The store will be hosting a meet and greet with local vendors, flow hive demonstrations, solar demonstrations, a holiday gift raffle, photo booth fun and earth friendly shopping! Come join the celebration and help support the local bees by finding the perfect sustainable gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list!
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Free Food Banks Help Provide Holiday Meals for Struggling Families
Thanksgiving is just eight days away and some families are already wondering if they can even afford to celebrate this year. High prices have left many considering free food banks to help out. Once a week, since the beginning of the pandemic, Food Share of Ventura County has run a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge
Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Santa Barbara: 7 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Are you planning to visit Santa Barbara and aren’t sure where to start? Don’t stress. It can be overwhelming to decide where to stay in Santa Barbara; there are many Santa Barbara hotels that are comfortable, luxurious, and prime locations for outdoor adventures, wineries, shopping, and exploring the area.
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oxnard (CA)
Oxnard is a city incorporated in 1903. It is the county seat of Ventura County, California, United States. Oxnard is the 22nd largest city in California and Ventura County’s most populated city, having a population of over 200,000. Oxnard can be found exactly 60 miles from the western part of downtown Los Angeles.
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night
A spooky adult paranormal-themed circus trope visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team before their opening night. The post Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
KEYT
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County
Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well. Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.
Ventura County Reporter
Paranormal Cirque brings humor and horror to Ventura
Halloween may be in the rearview mirror as the county welcomes the 2022 holiday season. Even so, for those seeking a taste of adventure – and a less sugar plum-scented opportunity to spend time with friends and family – Paranormal Cirque awaits, coming to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Nov. 17-20. Described as “thrilling, wicked, sexy, and even dangerous,” the show is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
