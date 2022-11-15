Jojo, age 14, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Jojo was an avid video gamer and would spend all of his free time trying to beat all the levels of the games. He also enjoyed riding bikes with his little sister Shelby and friends. Jojo had some amazing people that impacted his life and that he was extremely grateful for. He loved working and helping others. Jojo was such a loving person who had a special place in so many people’s hearts and he will be forever missed.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO