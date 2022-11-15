Read full article on original website
Michael Wayne “Cujo” Schafer, Sr.
Michael Wayne “Cujo” Schafer, Sr., was born March 1, 1972 in Hammond, the son of the late Killian E. Schafer, Jr. and Sandra Jean Pinion. He passed away November 15, 2022, at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA at age 50. “Cujo” was a carpenter and refinished floors. He was known as a courageous person who was strong willed and exhibited a strong work ethic. He is survived by his son, Michael Wayne Schafer, Jr.; brothers, Johnny Reno and Killian Schafer, III, and his wife Wendy Schafer; step sister, Dorchelle Pinion; and his granddaughter, Graylee Schafer. A graveside service will be held at Wetmore Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Brother Ward Kinchen.
Catherine Thomas
Catherine Thomas of Amite, LA, answered the masters call at he age of 88 at her home in Amite. A woman of faith who loved the Lord as she often would quote her favorite scripture Psalms 27. Ms. Thomas will be missed as well as her delicious meals that she would prepare for so many to enjoy with lots of love mixed with it. The Thomas family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Stacie Vining
Stacie Havard Vining of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 45. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gaydell and William Havard; one sister, Sherri McNeese and a loving companion, Richard Lee. Stacie is survived by three sons, Gavin Vining, Gage Vining...
Richard Warren Smith, Sr.
Richard Warren Smith, Sr. was born April 2, 1948 to the late Mary Carter & the late Joe Smith. He served in the United States Navy & retired from Veterans Affairs as a Physician Assistant. Richard shared 44 wonderful years with his wife, Gwynderlyn Sampson Smith. He is the father...
Irvin Nelson Pigott, Sr.
Mr. Irvin Nelson Pigott, Sr., a resident of Angie, LA, passed away on November 15, 2022, from complications of heart and kidney disease. Irvin was born in Bogalusa, LA, on September 24, 1959. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by...
Larry Daniel Varnado
Larry, age 74, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Larry worked for many years in the heating and air conditioning field. He enjoyed motorcycles, tractors, and small engine repair. Larry was also interested in ancestry studies and was a deacon at Cane Market Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school. He was a strong Christian leader. Larry was a wonderful father and loving husband. He will be forever missed.
Judy Lynn Crawford
Judy Lynn Crawford, a native of Fluker, LA, passed away on November 13, 2022, at age 74 from sudden complications with lung disease. She was born on May 16, 1948, to Thornwell and Betty Field. Affectionately called "Juju," she was a longtime resident of Hammond, LA. Judy Lynn graduated from...
Joseph Eugene LeBlanc
Jojo, age 14, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Jojo was an avid video gamer and would spend all of his free time trying to beat all the levels of the games. He also enjoyed riding bikes with his little sister Shelby and friends. Jojo had some amazing people that impacted his life and that he was extremely grateful for. He loved working and helping others. Jojo was such a loving person who had a special place in so many people’s hearts and he will be forever missed.
Brian Keith Edwards, Sr.
Brian Keith Edwards, Sr., transitioned from this earthly life on November 12, 2022, at 9:07 p.m. at Baton Rouge General Hospital (Bluebonnet) in Baton Rouge, LA. Brian loved Jesus with his whole heart. He was a devoted and active member of Westgate Church. Brian helped maintain the grounds and facilities at Westgate and he was actively involved with the Warrior’s ministry. Brian also served as a mentor for at-risk boys. Brian’s love for his pastor, coffee, and fellowship led to Westgate’s “Coffee Club” which still convenes after each service.
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome, Hidalgo earn All-Southland honors
FRISCO, Texas – Ahead of the start of the Conference Tournament in the University Center, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team learned two of its members were honored by the Southland Conference as Kailin Newsome was named First Team All-Conference while Cicily Hidalgo was named All-Conference Second Team on Thursday.
Urban Air Adventure Park, Goldfish Swim School coming to Covington
COVINGTON, LA - Gulf States Real Estate and Construction Services announces a new major redevelopment project in Covington, Louisiana. The Project will bring Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School to St. Tammany Parish. These new Family-Focused Venues will be located at 50 Park Place Drive in Covington, Louisiana, next to Home Depot, previously occupied by Rouses Food Store.
Livingston Schools slip in rankings as district struggles to hire experienced, qualified staff
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Public Schools’ academic performance remained static with the district’s pre-COVID scores, according to this year’s state accountability report; however, that performance fell short of the state’s top-ten ranking, unlike past comparisons. According to the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2022 report,...
FOOTBALL: No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell trophy
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions hope home-cooking spurs first conference championship
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team completed one of its best regular seasons in the last 20-plus years of Lady Lions volleyball, but now the team looks to parlay a top two seed in the conference standings and a conference tournament on its home floor into a tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth this weekend.
FOOTBALL: CHAMPIONS! Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions. The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game’s final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.
Heath Martin
Jailor Heath Martin said a recent crisis was averted at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Also, juvenile crime and gang activity continue, even in some unlikely places.
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
MBB: Lions in North Carolina for three games at Appalachian State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team wraps up its five-game road trip, looking to build off a big win last Sunday, with a trio of games at the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event starting with Kennesaw State on Friday, Campbell on Saturday, and wrap things up against the host institution Appalachian State on Sunday with all games in Boone, N.C. at the Holmes Convocation Center.
74 percent of Tangi public schools post gains in 2022 School Performance Score
AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish Schools are celebrating significant gains following Wednesday’s announcement that the parish’s School Performance Scores are on the rise. Based on data released from the State Department Wednesday, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced that 74 percent of this parish’s public schools improved their overall school performance score from 2021.
Hammond man found guilty of murdering his wife in 35-year-old cold case
A Tangipahoa Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict in the second degree murder case of a Hammond woman who was killed more than 35 years ago. On Friday, the jury found Reginald Reed guilty in the 1987 murder of his late wife, Selonia Reed. The decision was unanimous....
