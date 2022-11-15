ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Closings, Cancellations And Delays

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Several area schools have closed or canceled their activities due to winter weather. If you have a closure we should know about, email us at NewsDesk@WNYNewsNow.com or send us a message on Facebook. Last update @ 6:30 AM 11/17/2022.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Underway To Determine Cause Of Massive Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to try and determine what sparked a massive fire at a former factory in Jamestown. Firefighters from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

To Travel or Not to Travel During Inclement Weather

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Our region could be seeing significant snowfall over the next few days, which may have people questioning their travel plans. But are people canceling flights or long road trip this weekend?. With significant snowfall expected over the next few days, people may be...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Structure fire causes road closures in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire in Jamestown has engulfed a former factory and closed roads. Jamestown officials are asking the public to avoid Allen Street between Buffalo Street and Tiffany Avenue, as well as Buffalo Street between Pratt Avenue and Willow Avenue. Officials also announced that there will be widespread water discoloration in […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

14 Disabled Vehicles on Red Rock Hill Tuesday Evening

Poor weather led to multiple reports of disabled vehicles on Red Rock Hill Tuesday. Firefighters from Derrick City and Otto were dispatched around 5 PM and both sides of the Hill were shut down. In all, 14 vehicles were stuck due to the poor weather. No injuries were reported and...
DERRICK CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police, Fire Depts. Eyes New Upgrades

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – License plate readers and lifesaving equipment are on the horizon for Jamestown’s Police and Fire Departments as part of next year’s proposed budget. The aforementioned is included in Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 executive budget, which is currently under review by City...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
yourerie

Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week

ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBEC AM

MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo

Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

1-86 Over CHQ. Lake Rehabilitation Project

What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.
BEMUS POINT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy