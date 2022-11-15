Read full article on original website
Closings, Cancellations And Delays
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Several area schools have closed or canceled their activities due to winter weather. If you have a closure we should know about, email us at NewsDesk@WNYNewsNow.com or send us a message on Facebook. Last update @ 6:30 AM 11/17/2022.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
State of emergency begins ahead of snowstorm
Several highways will be closed to commercial traffic starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, including the New York State Thruway.
Investigation Underway To Determine Cause Of Massive Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to try and determine what sparked a massive fire at a former factory in Jamestown. Firefighters from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first...
Erie County says be prepared for a significant snowstorm
Erie County leaders warn a significant storm is scheduled to hit northern Erie County and wants motorists, residents and everyone to prepare.
Hazmat called to overnight semi rollover accident on I-90 in North East for leaking fluid
An accident along I-90 involving two semi trucks closed down traffic in one direction overnight. The first calls came in just after 12:30 a.m. for a semi rollover in the eastbound lanes near the 46 mile marker along I-90 in North East. When crews arrived on the scene, they found two semi trucks off the […]
To Travel or Not to Travel During Inclement Weather
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Our region could be seeing significant snowfall over the next few days, which may have people questioning their travel plans. But are people canceling flights or long road trip this weekend?. With significant snowfall expected over the next few days, people may be...
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
School superintendents keep close watch on snowstorm forecast
School superintendents across Western New York are keeping close watch on what is expected to be a significant snow storm.
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
Structure fire causes road closures in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire in Jamestown has engulfed a former factory and closed roads. Jamestown officials are asking the public to avoid Allen Street between Buffalo Street and Tiffany Avenue, as well as Buffalo Street between Pratt Avenue and Willow Avenue. Officials also announced that there will be widespread water discoloration in […]
14 Disabled Vehicles on Red Rock Hill Tuesday Evening
Poor weather led to multiple reports of disabled vehicles on Red Rock Hill Tuesday. Firefighters from Derrick City and Otto were dispatched around 5 PM and both sides of the Hill were shut down. In all, 14 vehicles were stuck due to the poor weather. No injuries were reported and...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Jamestown Police, Fire Depts. Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – License plate readers and lifesaving equipment are on the horizon for Jamestown’s Police and Fire Departments as part of next year’s proposed budget. The aforementioned is included in Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 executive budget, which is currently under review by City...
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week
ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
3 Things You Have To Have In Your Car Before Snow Comes To WNY
Western New York is bracing for its first dose of heavy snow later this week. Before you attempt to travel in the anticipated storm, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the snowy and icy roads. The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a winter storm watch...
MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo
Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Develops Tonight, Continues Into Thursday
JAMESTOWN – The lake effect snow machine is all gassed up and ready to go as bands of heavy lake snow will set up tonight and continue through Thursday, leading to the first significant snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning...
1-86 Over CHQ. Lake Rehabilitation Project
What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.
