Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Imaging techniques reveal brain abnormalities from post-treatment Lyme disease
Brain imaging techniques can help scientists understand what is going on inside the heads of patient populations. In their recent study published in PLOS ONE, Dr. John Aucott and Cherie Marvel found that unexpected white matter activity in the brain, a symptom normally considered pathological, was found to be correlated with better outcomes in patients with post-treatment Lyme disease (PTLD).
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease: New biomarker identified, may lead to earlier diagnosis
Dementia affects around 55 million people worldwide, the majority of whom are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Doctors are able to make a positive diagnosis of AD only when symptoms become severe. Earlier diagnosis would allow doctors to begin treatment when people are experiencing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which...
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
(CNN) -- Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?"
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
2 women stopped binge eating after an implant started zapping their brains with electricity, a small study found
A brain implant reduced two patients' binge eating for at least six months. The two women said their behavior towards food changed almost without thinking about it. More research is needed, but these early results are promising, a study author said. Electric shocks to the brain took away the cravings...
TODAY.com
A dietitian shares 6 snacks that’ll help you keep your brain sharp
You may already know that your eating habits can help or hinder your risk of developing heart disease or type 2 diabetes, but you may not know about the ways that nutrition can impact brain health. In fact, numerous studies point to the fact that antioxidant-and-nutrient-rich whole foods play important roles in protecting your cognitive functions — abilities to think, learn, and remember.
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a few weeks became much more regular: On average, they went from fewer than one bowel movement per week, to three per week.
CNBC
A brain expert shares his 7 'hard rules' for boosting memory and fighting off dementia
The average human brain shrinks by approximately 5% per decade after the age of 40. This can have a major impact on memory and focus. brain disorders are on the rise. In 2020, 54 million people worldwide had Alzheimer's disease or other dementias, and that number is expected to grow.
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
Prevention
Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
Medical News Today
Irritable bowel syndrome: Study finds link between IBS symptoms and stress
Individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) experience abnormal bowel movements and increased abdominal pain sensitivity but do not show signs of damage to the gut. Prior studies have identified psychological stress as a potential causative factor for IBS using animal models, but most models rely on exposure to physical stress instead of psychological stress or show structural changes in the gut that are often absent in IBS.
This may be the best time to exercise to improve heart health: study
Story at a glance Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world. Regular exercise has been proven to improve heart health. Whether the timing of exercise influences stroke or heart disease risk was previously unknown. Exercising in the morning is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to…
Inside Nova
New Drug Could Ease Parkinson's-Related Constipation
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
WebMD
What Is Lower Crossed Syndrome?
The thick pads on your heels are essential to your overall comfort as you stand, walk, run, and complete other daily activities. These pads of tissue can sometimes thin out over time, leaving you uncomfortable and causing pain. This condition is called heel fat pad syndrome, and it’s more common than you might think.
