Cody Ulmer and Travis Roberts from the S.D. Department of Transportation visited Madison Monday and taught Team 4 students about snow plows, snow plow safety, and all about the different things the DOT workers do for the public. They even brought the students treats, activity books, and stickers. Thank you so much Cody, Travis, and the S.D. DOT!

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO