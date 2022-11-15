Read full article on original website
Miller seeded second for Class A tourney
MILLER — The Miller Rustlers are returning to the Class A State Volleyball Tournament for the first time since finishing third in 2019. The Rustlers, who are 32-2, will be the second seed for this year’s event, which begins Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Wolsey-Wessington set for first trip to state
WOLSEY — Years of hard work has paid off for the Wolsey-Wessington volleyball team as it is set to make its first appearance in the Class B State Volleyball Tournament in school history. The Lady Warbirds, who are 28-4, will be the fifth-seed for this year’s event, which will...
Upset-minded Tigers heading to AA tourney
HURON — Nine seniors for Huron will close their high school careers at the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament, a place they have become accustomed to ending the season at. The Tigers will be making their 14th consecutive trip to the state tournament, when they open play on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
School to hold Strategic Planning meetings in December
HURON — Strategic Planning presentations for the Huron School District are planned in early December, Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff told School Board members Monday night. The first presentation, in English, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Huron High School Auditorium. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at...
Heartland Cuisine: CFI drive-thru benefit
On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Center for Independence Foundation will host its annual benefit dinner and open house. The benefit dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 550 Arizona Ave. N.W., in the Industrial Park in Huron. This year the Open House will be a drive thru benefit,...
Learning about snow plow safety
Cody Ulmer and Travis Roberts from the S.D. Department of Transportation visited Madison Monday and taught Team 4 students about snow plows, snow plow safety, and all about the different things the DOT workers do for the public. They even brought the students treats, activity books, and stickers. Thank you so much Cody, Travis, and the S.D. DOT!
City approves two of three zoning ordinances
HURON — On a busy night of first readings for proposed ordinances, the Huron City Commission heard three proposed zoning ordinances Monday night and approved two of the three. Second reading for both approved ordinances will be Nov. 28. Huron City Planner Barry Cranston presented all three ordinances. The...
