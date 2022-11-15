ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home

SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police recover 21 stolen vehicles in the last 28 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday evening, releasing an update on their recent vehicle theft suppression operations. Within the past month, since these operations have begun, DPD has recovered 21 stolen vehicles and made 20 apprehensions for grand theft auto. The tweet also...
DAYTON, OH
truecrimedaily

Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
FAIRFIELD, OH
iheart.com

New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer

New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy