dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Valerie Arms Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Harrison Township on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene of 3100 block of Valerie Arms Drive at 12:46 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told Dayton 24/7 Now that...
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
$500,000 bond set for Eaton woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother
EATON — A $500,000 bond has been set for a Preble County woman accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail Tuesday. She was formally charged with one count of murder and had her bond set Thursday, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
Detectives asking the public for help in locating armed robbery suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) needs your help in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office social media page. MSCO with the Special Investigations Unit are currently looking for Isaiah Williams, also known to go by the nicknames ‘Dumptruck’ and ‘Dump,’ MCSO said.
One killed in Troy head-on collision
Investigators found what they suspect to be drug paraphernalia inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police recover 21 stolen vehicles in the last 28 days
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday evening, releasing an update on their recent vehicle theft suppression operations. Within the past month, since these operations have begun, DPD has recovered 21 stolen vehicles and made 20 apprehensions for grand theft auto. The tweet also...
Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978
CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
Fox 19
Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
14news.com
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered a second set of human remains in an apartment where they had already recovered the remains of what appears to be a fetus or infant. In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
ADAMHS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office react to potential fentanyl vaccine
“We have the possibility to block it the same way naloxone works and save lives. It thrills me to hear this,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.
iheart.com
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
dayton247now.com
New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
Fox 19
Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday on a decades-old cold case involving a University of Cincinnati student. The suspect in the case is identified in multiple murders, the prosecutor’s office tells FOX19. The press conference will be at 1...
Crews investigating car into house in Northridge, porch and fence damaged
HARRISON TWP — Crews responded to a vehicle crash in Northridge early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5700 block on School Drive around 1 a.m. A vehicle crashed into a house’s front porch and fence, causing structural damage, dispatch confirmed to News Center...
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
Prosecutor: DNA evidence shows alleged serial killer murdered UC student in 1978
Cheryl Thompson was reported missing on March 25, 1978, by her family after she failed to return home from an Oakley disco. On April 8, her body was discovered.
Fox 19
15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
