Buffalo, NY

Early Buffalo weather report calls for so much snow. Bills-Browns bettors, take note

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZbgp_0jBlFbxU00

OK, I know: It’s only Tuesday.

But it’s worth looking ahead at the weather in Buffalo, because when we’re thinking about betting on games, it’s important!

Per the Buffalo News, there could be between one to two feet of snow on the ground by the time the Cleveland Browns and Bills kick off. Depending on how things change later this week, maybe the snow total and timing changes.

But it’s really good to be prepared and to start wondering if the lines and over/unders change.

Check out the forecast and how some folks are taking note of it, and we’ll keep an eye out:

