Saint Simons Island, GA

A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgY0B_0jBlF46s00
Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement.

Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.

However, he’s no longer in the field.

Finau withdrew from the RSM, citing an injury, and was replaced by Kevin Chappell.

This is the final Tour event of 2022, but we’ll see Finau in December at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in Albany, The Bahamas.

