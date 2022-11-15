Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Plant Camellias for Winter Interest in your Garden
Camellias are a delightful evergreen, flowering shrub choice for your fall to winter garden in Sumter County. Camellias came to America from Asia in the late 1700, and since 1900 southern gardeners have been planting them in their gardens. Types of Camellias. The Camellia forms found in Florida gardens vary...
University of Florida
Catch a Tagged Snook?
The University of Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released 30 tagged snook in Pasco and Hernando counties. Each fish has an internal acoustic tag that communicates its unique ID onto a receiver and an external tag by its dorsal fin. If you catch one of these fish, please leave both tags in place and report the following information:
