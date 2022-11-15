Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site – as it happened
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
We have an update this morning on a missile strike that caused some deaths as well as anxiety around the world. Poland says it believes that a missile that crashed on their territory was friendly fire from Ukraine.
But Ukraine says it doesn't think so. It's a high-stakes dispute. Either way, people were killed. But the question is whether the missile strike was a Russian attack or a Ukrainian mistake. INSKEEP: NPR's Greg Myre is in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and has been following all this. Hey there,...
The war in Ukraine is giving the country's scientists a platform
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is giving Ukrainian scientists and climate negotiators a big stage at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at the International Climate Conference in Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Elle Fanning have all visited the country's pavilion at COP 27. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el-Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
Examining the missile mishap in Poland and the lessons to take away
Stephen Flanagan is with us now to discuss this further. He's a senior fellow at the RAND Corporation and a former senior director on the National Security Council during the Obama administration. Stephen, welcome. STEPHEN FLANAGAN: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: Good morning. So as we heard, one of the big...
What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis
The aftermath of a missile strike in Poland; celebration in Kherson; Ukraine dominates the G20
The missile strike in Poland was potentially a stray Ukrainian missile
Initial investigations suggest the missile strike in Poland was not a deliberate attack but potentially a stray Ukrainian missile. Both Poland and NATO now say that a Ukrainian air defense missile likely caused an explosion just inside Poland's border with Ukraine yesterday. The explosion had killed two people. But both parties were quick to emphasize that Ukraine was only trying to defend itself and that Russia was ultimately at fault. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from the Polish capital of Warsaw. Hi, Rob.
NATO investigates a missile strike in Poland that killed 2 people
Joining us now is Joel Rubin, who served as a deputy assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration. Joel, as we get more answers about what initially was thought to be a missile strike in Poland, NATO ambassadors are also condemning yesterday's deadly wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.
News brief: GOP wins the House, Trump ex-CFO testifies, missile strike probe
Republicans gain control of the House. Trump's ex-CFO is on the stand in a criminal tax fraud trial. Ukraine and its partners disagree on the source of a missile that exploded in Poland. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. For all of their disappointments in the midterm election, Republicans now have one big...
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
Despite sanctions and calls to ease up, the Iranian government continues to crack down on protests — sometimes using trials and death sentences. The protests are in their third month. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part...
Russia sends Brittney Griner to a penal colony
MOSCOW — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived in a prison colony in the Russian republic of Mordovia — 300 miles southeast of Moscow — to begin serving out a nine-year sentence on drug charges, her lawyers say. The announcement by Griner's legal team Thursday was...
Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banksy struck again. The street artist spray-painted art in different locations of Ukraine. The Art Newspaper is on this story. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back. Maybe this refers to Vladimir Putin. A taekwondo group once gave him a black belt but has revoked it. Other works include a gymnast balancing on the ruins of a building and kids using a tank trap as a seesaw. It's MORNING EDITION.
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s ancestral home
Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as two months of anti-regime demonstrations show no let up. The house in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province was shown ablaze late on Thursday with crowds of...
The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. The 2022 men's soccer World Cup kicks off on Sunday in Qatar. For years in the run-up to this tournament, the small Gulf nation has been under intense international scrutiny for its troubling human rights record. Thousands of migrant workers reportedly died during construction of World Cup infrastructure. Human rights groups say workers were often forced to work under unsafe conditions, including in extreme heat. They also point to the fact that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and warned that visiting LGBTQ fans and players could face legal trouble in the country. Qatari officials say everyone will be welcome at the World Cup and that they have enacted labor reforms in recent years to improve conditions for migrant workers. Minky Worden is director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch. And I asked her what groups like hers would like to see at this point from Qatar and FIFA, soccer's governing body.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
The Biden administration prepares for the end of Title 42
The Biden administration has just over one month to prepare for possible changes at the southern border, and those changes could be major. A federal judge this week threw out the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42, and that comes just as migrant apprehensions are already at record levels. I want to bring in two guests now to help us understand what this all means, both at the border and beyond. We've got Angela Kocherga with member station KTEP in El Paso, Texas, and NPR's Joel Rose reporting from Washington. Hey to both of you.
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Age is an issue in Malaysia's parliamentary election. For older politicians, including the 97-year-old former prime minister who is contesting a seat, their fate may rest with young voters. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S....
Could Trump's 2024 campaign announcement impact investigations surrounding him?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with University of Michigan Law School Professor Barbara McQuade about Trump's 2024 campaign announcement and how it could impact ongoing investigations surrounding him. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The man who denied the results of the last presidential election says he'll be a candidate in the next one.
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the preservation game
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the environmental protection game. He made the announcement at this year's U.N. climate conference which he hopes will come to the Amazon in 2025. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Brazil is back - that is, back in the environmental protection game. That was the...
Republicans celebrate after reaching the threshold to win control of the House
Congress enters a new era of divided government with Republicans taking control of the House with what is likely to be a slim majority. Democrats held on to the Senate after midterm elections. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. For all of their disappointments in the midterm elections, Republicans now have one big...
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...
