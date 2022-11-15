Read full article on original website
After crypto exchange FTX collapsed, Washington policymakers debate how to respond
Audio will be available later today. After the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, a growing chorus of people in Washington, D.C., are asking Congress for more clarity on how to regulate crypto.
FTX investors are unable to access their money, shaking crypto investors' confidence
The collapse of FTX, one of the most prominent platforms for crypto exchange, left investors unable to access their money. And it's shaking crypto investors' confidence more broadly. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than a million people may have lost their money in the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency trading company...
Is offshore wind the answer to a greener future in the U.S.?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with engineer Amy Robertson of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory about the Biden administration's push to drastically increase U.S. offshore wind production. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The U.S. energy sector accounts for about a quarter of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That's because more than half of...
The crucial need for energy storage is key to the future of clean energy
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with George Crabtree, director of the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research, about the critical role of energy storage in achieving a clean energy future. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Let's get a picture of a carbon-neutral future. The U.S. is trying to change its electricity sources to...
New government data and reports from retailers show Americans still shopping
Our spending habits say a lot about the state of the American economy. New government data and reports from some of the biggest retailers show Americans still shopping, and prioritizing necessities. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Our spending habits say a lot about the state of the U.S. economy. And today, we...
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the preservation game
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the environmental protection game. He made the announcement at this year's U.N. climate conference which he hopes will come to the Amazon in 2025. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Brazil is back - that is, back in the environmental protection game. That was the...
A new kind of meat grown from animal cells is on the menu at COP27
The Food and Drug Administration has taken a first step towards allowing, for the first time ever, a new kind of meat to be sold in the U.S. It is called cultivated meat, and it is grown directly from animal cells without slaughtering animals. People gathering at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt this week are getting a taste of this new product, which is being touted as a climate-friendly alternative. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports.
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part in antigovernment protests that have confronted Iran's regime for two months. Violent suppression efforts by security forces have not stopped protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports.
Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable
If you want to know how climate change is affecting the world today, you could ask scientists, who track weather patterns, or you could ask humanitarian relief workers, who are trying to help people facing drought and starvation. In East Africa, years of failed rainy seasons have created a humanitarian crisis. Earlier this week, we heard about the situation in Somalia. Today we're joined by David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee, who has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia. Good to talk to you again.
Britain announces big tax rises and spending cuts over the next five years
Economic gloom has settled over the United Kingdom today. As that country's finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled his long-awaited autumn budget, he warned of a tough road ahead. Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: This was never going to be an easy sell for Jeremy Hunt. The U.K....
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, President Biden attempted to reclaim a leadership role, and he apologized for his predecessor's pullout from the Paris Agreement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This gathering must be the...
