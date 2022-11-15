MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle, but there was no further word on Morant’s injury. He added that the team would further evaluate the situation on Saturday. For Jackson, who missed the first 14 games of the season, Friday’s performance was much better than his debut in Tuesday’s loss at New Orleans. In that one, Jackson had seven points, hitting only 3 of 14 shots and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. Against Oklahoma City, Jackson scored first on a dunk then on a 3-pointer to get untracked. Jackson said the difference was probably a combination of shaking off the rust from the debut to getting two baskets early.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO