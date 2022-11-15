Read full article on original website
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How Many Millionaires Live In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
The Falcons did not make a mistake by passing on Justin Fields, despite Sunday's outcome
The Atlanta Falcons notoriously passed on Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now he’s coming to face them on Sunday. Chuckery explains why he has zero regrets on passing on the quarterback in the Draft.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin
Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job. Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Charles Barkley reveals his top candidate for the vacant Auburn job
It has been two-and-a-half weeks since Auburn University elected to part with head football coach Bryan Harsin. With a story of that magnitude rocking Auburn athletics, it is strange that former Auburn Basketball star and current NBA analyst Charles Barkley has stayed quiet. He finally shared his thoughts on the...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
3 former Braves who could come back this offseason
The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle, but there was no further word on Morant’s injury. He added that the team would further evaluate the situation on Saturday. For Jackson, who missed the first 14 games of the season, Friday’s performance was much better than his debut in Tuesday’s loss at New Orleans. In that one, Jackson had seven points, hitting only 3 of 14 shots and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. Against Oklahoma City, Jackson scored first on a dunk then on a 3-pointer to get untracked. Jackson said the difference was probably a combination of shaking off the rust from the debut to getting two baskets early.
Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. “It just felt good to play basketball again,” said Hawkins, who also missed postseason play last year with the Huskies due to a concussion. “There’s been ups and downs this last year, but when I got back on the court it felt great.” The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.
Top 2024 QB prospect DJ Lagway sets commitment date
What a disastrous season it’s been for Texas A&M, and the biggest worry to come out of all of it has to be future of recruiting for a program that hasn’t impressed recruits due to their poor on field performance, while losing their top 2023 prospect in linebacker Anthony Hill, who de-committed on Nov. 7th. But look, It’s my job to spit out the facts, and not be a debbie downer just for the heck of it, so here’s some encouraging news: Top 2024 quarterback prospect DJ Lagway has set his commitment date for December 7th, as the insanely talented prospect...
Kirby Smart updates the health of ailing Georgia OL Amarius Mims
One of the top-rated sophomores in the country just returned from injury for Georgia, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims has been going through a knee injury. He mostly saw reserve time in 2021 as a true freshman and to this point, it’s been mostly the same for head coach Kirby Smart. Now returning back from his injury, Smart is excited to see Mims continue that role.
