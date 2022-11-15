Read full article on original website
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the preservation game
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the environmental protection game. He made the announcement at this year's U.N. climate conference which he hopes will come to the Amazon in 2025. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Brazil is back - that is, back in the environmental protection game. That was the...
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
Despite sanctions and calls to ease up, the Iranian government continues to crack down on protests — sometimes using trials and death sentences. The protests are in their third month. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part...
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S. history has stirred up debate over whether he's too old to run again. A similar conversation is playing out in Southeast Asia this week, where Malaysia's 97-year-old former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, is vying for an against-the-odds comeback in the election to pick a new parliament. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports that in an election where age has become an issue, young voters could shake things up.
The Dead Sea is drying up because of overexploitation and climate change
Overexploitation of natural resources and climate change threaten the Dead Sea, a natural wonder drying up rapidly. The Dead Sea is ancient. The history of its salty, therapeutic waters goes back to the Bible. But this natural wonder is rapidly drying up - even changing the land around it. NPR's Daniel Estrin took to the water recently to explore what's being lost and what it will take to prevent more destruction.
The crucial need for energy storage is key to the future of clean energy
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with George Crabtree, director of the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research, about the critical role of energy storage in achieving a clean energy future. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Let's get a picture of a carbon-neutral future. The U.S. is trying to change its electricity sources to...
The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. The 2022 men's soccer World Cup kicks off on Sunday in Qatar. For years in the run-up to this tournament, the small Gulf nation has been under intense international scrutiny for its troubling human rights record. Thousands of migrant workers reportedly died during construction of World Cup infrastructure. Human rights groups say workers were often forced to work under unsafe conditions, including in extreme heat. They also point to the fact that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and warned that visiting LGBTQ fans and players could face legal trouble in the country. Qatari officials say everyone will be welcome at the World Cup and that they have enacted labor reforms in recent years to improve conditions for migrant workers. Minky Worden is director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch. And I asked her what groups like hers would like to see at this point from Qatar and FIFA, soccer's governing body.
Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banksy struck again. The street artist spray-painted art in different locations of Ukraine. The Art Newspaper is on this story. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back. Maybe this refers to Vladimir Putin. A taekwondo group once gave him a black belt but has revoked it. Other works include a gymnast balancing on the ruins of a building and kids using a tank trap as a seesaw. It's MORNING EDITION.
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
When you start drawing a map of where people move because of climate change, the arrows can go in a lot of different directions. Take Senegal. For the last several days, we've been telling stories of Senegalese people who are leaving their home country because of climate change. But unpredictable weather patterns across Africa are also sending people to Senegal.
Which missing people become national news?
National news outlets in the United States have a long history of devoting a disproportionate amount of resources to stories about young missing white women, while ignoring other missing persons cases as not newsworthy, and thus dismissing them. Recently, the Columbia Journalism Review released a tool where users input their...
New government data and reports from retailers show Americans still shopping
Our spending habits say a lot about the state of the American economy. New government data and reports from some of the biggest retailers show Americans still shopping, and prioritizing necessities. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Our spending habits say a lot about the state of the U.S. economy. And today, we...
Is offshore wind the answer to a greener future in the U.S.?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with engineer Amy Robertson of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory about the Biden administration's push to drastically increase U.S. offshore wind production. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The U.S. energy sector accounts for about a quarter of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That's because more than half of...
500 words are added to Scrabble's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scrabble just got a lot more interesting. Five hundred new words have been added to the game's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary, and they're all playable in Scrabble. Guac, short for guacamole, made the cut. Zoic (ph), zonkey, unsub, unmute, thingie, roid, to name a few, And finally, an oldie - yeehaw. Zoomer, for members of Gen Z, is now also an official word.
Britain announces big tax rises and spending cuts over the next five years
Economic gloom has settled over the United Kingdom today. As that country's finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled his long-awaited autumn budget, he warned of a tough road ahead. Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: This was never going to be an easy sell for Jeremy Hunt. The U.K....
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Congress is involved in the Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco. There are mass resignations at Twitter after Musk's ultimatum. Pelosi's historic leadership will end — who's lining up to succeed her?
The Hidden Toll Of Working On Prison Executions
During the past 50 years, more than 1,550 death sentences have been carried out across the U.S. Many of the hundreds of people involved in carrying out those executions say their health has suffered because of their work. NPR's Chiara Eisner and the investigations team spoke with all kinds of...
"She Started Harassing My Doctor's Office": People Are Revealing The Most Appalling Ways Their Company Told Them They Were Being Let Go
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
