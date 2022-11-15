The Biden administration has just over one month to prepare for possible changes at the southern border, and those changes could be major. A federal judge this week threw out the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42, and that comes just as migrant apprehensions are already at record levels. I want to bring in two guests now to help us understand what this all means, both at the border and beyond. We've got Angela Kocherga with member station KTEP in El Paso, Texas, and NPR's Joel Rose reporting from Washington. Hey to both of you.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO