NPR
News brief: GOP wins the House, Trump ex-CFO testifies, missile strike probe
Republicans gain control of the House. Trump's ex-CFO is on the stand in a criminal tax fraud trial. Ukraine and its partners disagree on the source of a missile that exploded in Poland. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. For all of their disappointments in the midterm election, Republicans now have one big...
US attorney general to reportedly appoint special counsel in Trump criminal investigation – live
Merrick Garland to name special counsel as result of investigations carried out by justice department, report says
NPR
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she'll end her run as the top House Democrat
Presidents have come and gone in recent times, and Nancy Pelosi has remained. She became speaker of the House during the administration of President George W. Bush. She guided the Affordable Care Act to passage in Barack Obama's time. She lost the gavel, then led her party back to the majority under Donald Trump and kept the majority under Joe Biden until now.
NPR
Republicans celebrate after reaching the threshold to win control of the House
For all of their disappointments in the midterm elections, Republicans now have one big gain. They captured control of the House of Representatives. This became clear when the Associated Press called a House race in California last night. Republican Representative Mike Garcia won reelection. Though counting continues, it now seems certain the party won at least 218 seats, the narrowest possible majority. About six races are still uncertain, but the Republican margin won't be much larger.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
NPR
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down from Democratic leadership
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page about Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down as House Speaker after 20 years and what's next for Democrats. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Well, the suspense is over on two things we've been watching for after this year's midterm elections....
NPR
Donald Trump is officially running for president in 2024
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results and inspired a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, announced Tuesday night that he has launched a 2024 presidential bid. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Trump announced another campaign last night. He played up his actions during his last...
Russia-Ukraine war: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site – as it happened
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Rep. Lauren Boebert Survives Midterm Challenge From Democrat Adam Frisch
The far-right lawmaker's near-loss is another symbol of Republican weakness in what was a good midterm election cycle for Democrats.
Why Republicans won the Latino vote in Florida
TAMPA — Elsie Perez suffers from acute renal failure and receives dialysis three times a week. Every month she frets over how she will make ends meet. “Everything has gone up and it is very difficult to live in these conditions,” said Perez, 54, a Mexican-born mother of two adult children.
NPR
Could Trump's 2024 campaign announcement impact investigations surrounding him?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with University of Michigan Law School Professor Barbara McQuade about Trump's 2024 campaign announcement and how it could impact ongoing investigations surrounding him. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The man who denied the results of the last presidential election says he'll be a candidate in the next one.
NPR
The Biden administration prepares for the end of Title 42
The Biden administration has just over one month to prepare for possible changes at the southern border, and those changes could be major. A federal judge this week threw out the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42, and that comes just as migrant apprehensions are already at record levels. I want to bring in two guests now to help us understand what this all means, both at the border and beyond. We've got Angela Kocherga with member station KTEP in El Paso, Texas, and NPR's Joel Rose reporting from Washington. Hey to both of you.
NPR
Trump announces 2024 presidential run
Former President Trump announced his White House campaign Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago club and home in Palm Beach, Fla. Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024.
NPR
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Age is an issue in Malaysia's parliamentary election. For older politicians, including the 97-year-old former prime minister who is contesting a seat, their fate may rest with young voters. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S....
NPR
Trump Organiazation's ex-CFO is on the stand for another day at tax fraud trial
One day after Donald Trump declared another run for president, one of his longtime aides began testimony in a trial. He's the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Allen Weisselberg already pleaded guilty to felony tax charges. And now a Manhattan jury is hearing his...
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Congress is involved in the Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco. There are mass resignations at Twitter after Musk's ultimatum. Pelosi's historic leadership will end — who's lining up to succeed her?
NPR
The war in Ukraine is giving the country's scientists a platform
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at the International Climate Conference in Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Elle Fanning have all visited the country's pavilion at COP 27. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el-Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
NPR
Two books cover the Russia-Ukraine war from opposite perspectives
In this episode, two nonfiction books explore the Russian invasion of Ukraine from two completely different experiences. First, 12-year-old Yeva Skalietska from Kharkiv reads one of her diary entries from the early days of the war to Here and Now's Deepa Fernandes. Then, former White House Russia expert Andrew Weiss speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about his new graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin (illustrated by Brian "Box" Brown) – and why the Russian leader built a nefarious political image for himself that may not be entirely factual.
NPR
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...
NPR
Remembering Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who would have turned 97 this weekend
In this week's StoryCorps, memories of Robert Kennedy's assassination from the busboy who cradled the senator the night he was shot in 1968. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. Senator Robert F. Kennedy would have turned 97 this weekend. He was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. In a photo taken seconds after he was shot, Kennedy lies on the floor. A teenaged busboy cradles the senator's head - Juan Romero. At StoryCorps, Romero remembered delivering room service to Kennedy the day before the assassination.
