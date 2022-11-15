Read full article on original website
247Sports
TCU OL Steve Avila named Outland Trophy semifinalist
TCU senior offensive lineman Steve Avila has been named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, the award presented annually to the nation's best offensive or defensive interior lineman. The All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of Americ. a (FWAA) selected the semifinalists. Avila, who made the move to left...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
