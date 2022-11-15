ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxahachie, TX

TCU senior offensive lineman Steve Avila has been named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, the award presented annually to the nation's best offensive or defensive interior lineman. The All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of Americ. a (FWAA) selected the semifinalists. Avila, who made the move to left...
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

