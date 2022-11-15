ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
GILLETTE, WY
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
GILLETTE, WY
Hotel shooting ‘not a random act of violence’

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a local hotel yesterday morning where preliminary indicators suggest it was not a random act of violence, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred minutes after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the...
GILLETTE, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued as snowfall expected to pick up tonight

GILLETTE, Wyo. — As an arctic front boundary is draped over northeastern Wyoming with a cold front on the way, significant snowfall is expected in higher elevations with parts of Campbell County, including Gillette, possibly seeing up to 3 inches. “For today, the arctic boundary will move east across...
GILLETTE, WY
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
GILLETTE, WY
