county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
Game And Fish Commission Acquires Ellis Ranch In Johnson/Washakie Counties
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie counties during its meeting in Rock Springs this week, according to a news release on Friday. The property in the Bighorns consists of 2,680 deed acres with additional access to 1,280 acres...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
county17.com
Hot on the trail: Tracking, cadaver dogs join effort to find missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Boots thumped against the pavement, and snow crunched underfoot in the cold mid-morning hours on Nov. 12 as the search for 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who went missing from the Gillette area earlier this year, continued. This time, the search was led by teams of K9s and...
Trucking company in fatal crash had history of letting drivers on the road without proper CDLs, records show
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five months after a truck crash killed five of their loved ones, a Wyoming family is still waiting to find out if charges will be filed against the driver, who federal records say did not have a valid commercial driver's license. A 9NEWS investigation found...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
county17.com
Hotel shooting ‘not a random act of violence’
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a local hotel yesterday morning where preliminary indicators suggest it was not a random act of violence, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred minutes after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the...
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
county17.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued as snowfall expected to pick up tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As an arctic front boundary is draped over northeastern Wyoming with a cold front on the way, significant snowfall is expected in higher elevations with parts of Campbell County, including Gillette, possibly seeing up to 3 inches. “For today, the arctic boundary will move east across...
county17.com
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
county17.com
Peabody and subsidiaries buy up about two-thirds of their senior secured notes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Peabody, PIC AU Holdings LLC and PIC AU Holdings Corporation announced that about two-thirds of their 10.000% senior secured notes due 2024 offer had been tendered as of the 5 p.m. deadline today. That was $53.5 million in aggregate principal amount of their previously announced offer...
