Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom

Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
theScore

Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
theScore

Chiefs' Kelce: 'I don't get' why Giants traded Toney

It didn't take Kadarius Toney long to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 90 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on just six touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in his second game with the club since joining the team. Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done adding to their defensive line. Philly signed free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced. The Eagles' defense has struggled against the run in 2022, allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Philadelphia also recently lost first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to injuries. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle issue, while Tuipulotu landed on IR on Tuesday due to a knee ailment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: 5 bold predictions for the final stretch

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How should you approach the Rams' offense without Cooper Kupp? (1:25) How many tight ends do you feel confident starting right now? (4:45) Should...
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 11

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 11. Quarterback injuries (0:55) Running back injuries (3:50) Wide receiver injuries...
theScore

Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
CHARLOTTE, NC

