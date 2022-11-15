Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
Related
Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom
Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Aaron Rodgers, Packers receive ‘interesting’ boos at Lambeau Field
Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to talk about this year with the Green Bay Packers, but when it comes to getting booed by his own fans, he was left with one word: “Interesting.”. The Packers finally gave the Lambeau Field crowd something to cheer about last Sunday when they...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
theScore
Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning chimes in on possibility of becoming NFL commissioner
Peyton Manning is beloved by football fans, particularly by fans in Indianapolis and Denver. It’s not just Colts and Broncos fans who love the former quarterback, though. The good-natured QB-turned-pitchman-turned-commentator had NFL fans calling for him to become the NFL’s commissioner after his excellent Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2021.
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job
The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
theScore
Chiefs' Kelce: 'I don't get' why Giants traded Toney
It didn't take Kadarius Toney long to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 90 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on just six touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in his second game with the club since joining the team. Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Treating Odell Beckham Jr. fairly on a long-term deal as he prepares for NFL return
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his return to the football field in the coming weeks. NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed on Fox Sunday before Week 10's games that Beckham has been medically cleared from tearing the ACL in his left knee for a second time during Super Bowl LVI last February.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
theScore
Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done adding to their defensive line. Philly signed free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced. The Eagles' defense has struggled against the run in 2022, allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Philadelphia also recently lost first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to injuries. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle issue, while Tuipulotu landed on IR on Tuesday due to a knee ailment.
Browns vs. Bills could be moved to Detroit pending forecast
As the weather forecast looks fierce in New York, the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills could be on the move. As they did in 2014, the NFL is discussing the possibility of moving the Browns vs. Bills to Detroit should the weather turn for the worst in Buffalo.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 5 bold predictions for the final stretch
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How should you approach the Rams' offense without Cooper Kupp? (1:25) How many tight ends do you feel confident starting right now? (4:45) Should...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 11
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 11. Quarterback injuries (0:55) Running back injuries (3:50) Wide receiver injuries...
theScore
Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
Comments / 0