Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Lineup Land Mines (2022)
The premise behind this article is simple. Identifying fantasy football land mines — a guy you’re probably thinking about starting, but here’s why he might be a land mine that explodes your starting lineup — for the upcoming week. Proceed with caution, and don’t be afraid...
Mark Andrews (shoulder) practices on Wednesday
Mark Andrews ended up being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice leading up to Baltimore's Week 11 game against Carolina. He arrived after media availability ended, leading to the earlier report that he did not practice. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The practice was his first since injuring his...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Dallas Goedert, Jameson Williams (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
Fitz’s Week 11 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
The NFL has moved this weekend’s Browns-Bills game from Orchard Park, N.Y., to Detroit because of a potentially historic snow event threatening the Buffalo area. Not only is Buffalo supposed to get multiple feet of snow, but the city is expected to be buffeted by winds of 20-30 mph on Sunday.
Who Should I Start: Cordarrelle Patterson, Rondale Moore, Dalton Schultz (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, Matthew Stafford, Cole Kmet (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) cleared for Week 11
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) practiced in full on Friday and has been removed from the injury report. He will play against the Chargers this weekend, barring a setback. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Valdes-Scantling and teammate Kadarius Toney are both projected for big games with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and JuJu...
Mike Williams (ankle) participates in individual drills Wednesday
The possibility that Justin Herbert could get both Williams and Keenan Allen in the same week is too good to ignore. However, fantasy managers should temper their expectations and track Williams's progress throughout the week. If his status is questionable, it will be prudent to have a backup handy, given that the game is on Sunday night. If he has no injury designation, he can be started with reasonable expectations of WR2/WR3 output while hoping for the WR1 production that is possible.
OwnersBox Week 11 Superflex Salary Cap Values
Superflex DFS is second to none. While most are familiar with the traditional single-QB contests and tournaments, the superflex format allows for a second QB to be played in the superflex slot. This format was made popular by our friends over at OwnersBox last season and continue to be some of the most entertaining and competitive contests in the DFS arena week in and week out. With that in mind, we will be taking a look at some of the best values for Sunday’s Week 11 NFL contest.
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 11 (2022)
It’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) questionable for Week 11
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was limited in practice all week long and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Ravens are already without J.K. Dobbins (knee), and now it looks like Edwards' status is iffy, too. The 27-year-old has...
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) sidelined Wednesday
This comes as no surprise after Jeudy was carted off the field this past weekend due to an ankle injury. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called Jeudy day to day, so he still has a small chance of playing this weekend but it does not seem likely.
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Cole Kmet participates in full Friday
TE Cole Kmet (thigh) logged a full practice on Friday after being absent and limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (chicagobears.com) After starting the season slowly, Kmet has caught fire in recent weeks alongside the resurgence of QB Justin Fields. Kmet has caught five touchdowns in the last three weeks after having zero beforehand. With 13 targets in his last two games and a favorable matchup, Kmet is a low-end TE1 if he plays.
Who Should I Start: Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson, AJ Dillon (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Fantasy Football Week 11 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022) PREMIUM
Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start-sit questions on Twitter.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Stash Candidates (Week 11)
It’s that time again! What players should you be targeting to stash on your bench this week? As with every one of these columns, timing is everything. If you can be ahead of the crowd on someone, then you’re likely to profit from it. Sometimes even being a week or two late can still give you plenty of room to add value by adding some players.
IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 11 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Thursday Night Football had its moments. The game did not live up to the preseason expectations from this Week 11 contest, but it was not without some excitement on both sides of the ball. From Derrick Henry throwing a jump touchdown pass to Christian Watson having another multi-touchdown game, the offense did not disappoint fantasy managers. On the IDP side of things, we had Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, and Preston Smith finding a way to keep Henry in check, limiting him to just 3.1 yards per carry. We saw some solid IDP production from the Packers secondary, but they were unable to keep rookie receiver Treylon Burks in check. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.
