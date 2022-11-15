Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 11 Lineup Land Mines (2022)
The premise behind this article is simple. Identifying fantasy football land mines — a guy you’re probably thinking about starting, but here’s why he might be a land mine that explodes your starting lineup — for the upcoming week. Proceed with caution, and don’t be afraid...
fantasypros.com
Aleksej Pokusevski scores ten prior to exiting
Aleksej Pokusevski had ten points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3P) one rebound, one assist, and three blocks over 14 minutes on Friday prior to leaving against the Grizzlies with an ankle injury. Fantasy Impact:. Pokusevki looked like he could have been headed towards one of his productive stat lines prior to...
How to Watch BYU Football vs Utah Tech
On Saturday afternoon, BYU will play its final home game of the independence era. The Cougars, who are 5-5 and playing for bowl eligibility, will honor 37 upper classman on Senior Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game. How to Watch BYU vs ...
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 11 (2022)
It’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) practices on Wednesday
Mark Andrews ended up being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice leading up to Baltimore's Week 11 game against Carolina. He arrived after media availability ended, leading to the earlier report that he did not practice. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The practice was his first since injuring his...
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) sidelined Wednesday
This comes as no surprise after Jeudy was carted off the field this past weekend due to an ankle injury. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called Jeudy day to day, so he still has a small chance of playing this weekend but it does not seem likely.
fantasypros.com
Cole Kmet participates in full Friday
TE Cole Kmet (thigh) logged a full practice on Friday after being absent and limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (chicagobears.com) After starting the season slowly, Kmet has caught fire in recent weeks alongside the resurgence of QB Justin Fields. Kmet has caught five touchdowns in the last three weeks after having zero beforehand. With 13 targets in his last two games and a favorable matchup, Kmet is a low-end TE1 if he plays.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 11 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
fantasypros.com
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Dallas Goedert, Jameson Williams (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry rushes for 87 yards in Week 11 win over Packers
Derrick Henry carried the ball 28 times for 87 rushing yards and one touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 receiving yards and completing both of his pass attempts for four passing yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 27-17 Week 11 win over the Packers. Fantasy Impact:. Henry...
fantasypros.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) questionable for Week 11
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was limited in practice all week long and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Ravens are already without J.K. Dobbins (knee), and now it looks like Edwards' status is iffy, too. The 27-year-old has...
fantasypros.com
Week 11 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There are only four teams on a bye this week, and there’s no international game on Sunday morning. Thus, this week’s main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel has 11 games, with eight starting at 1:00 p.m. ET and three in the afternoon window that begins at 4:05 p.m.
fantasypros.com
Royce O’neale triple-doubles in win over the Trail Blazers
Royce O’neale totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3PT), ten rebounds, eleven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. O’neale triple-doubled in the Nets' win over the Trail Blazers, putting together arguably his strongest performance of the year. He also scored the go-ahead bucket with fractions of a second left on the clock to lift the Nets to a much-needed win. This season O’neale has averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. It’s performances like these that keep O’neale in the picture from a fantasy perspective. He has the talent; however, his inconsistency in producing high-impact performances can make it hard to invest in him for fantasy lineups.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 11 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start-sit questions on Twitter.
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss to Suns
Stephen Curry flirted with a triple-double for the Warriors Wednesday night, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out six assists, and scoring 50 points (17-28 FG, 7-11 3PT, 9-9 FT) in a 130-119 loss to the Suns. Fantasy Impact:. Curry finished with at least 40 points for the third time in his...
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 11 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
