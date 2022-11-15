Read full article on original website
Do Alabama football fans care if Lane Kiffin goes to Auburn?
Alabama football fans are interested in what Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Auburn are going to do. There seems to be a prevalent belief that on a long-term basis Lane can make Auburn better than he can ever make Ole Miss. If that is true, having Lane in Oxford rather than Auburn works better for the Alabama football program.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
247Sports
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
The latest Alabama football bowl projections ahead of Austin Peay game
Alabama football won't be in the College Football Playoff. That's the only fair amount of certainty right now about the postseason for this team. The Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2 SEC) has two losses, and no two-loss team has ever reached the CFP. There might have been a path if Alabama won out, got some help and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. LSU won the SEC West, though, so that path has disappeared. ...
A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire
The Tigers look to hire a coach and it needs to finish soon to stay competitive.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Finds Creative Way to Discuss Officiating From Game vs. Alabama
The Rebels coach was critical of officiating in a unique way on Monday to avoid being fined.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner's suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
