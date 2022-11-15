ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible

When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!

There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Lane Kiffin Has New Contract Offer From Ole Miss

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Kiffin's future in Oxford, namely if he is the next in line as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Wednesday to discuss Kiffin and why a move to Auburn isn't out of the realm of possibility. For him, it comes down to NIL at both schools.
Alabama top 4-Star LB target Arion Carter de-commit from Memphis

Arion Carter announced his de-commitment from Memphis Wednesday via Twitter. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is rated as a four-star linebacker. The Crimson Tide offered him earlier this season after he put together some impressive performances to start his senior season. He told Touchdown Alabama he felt the culture in Tuscaloosa was different after visiting Alabama.
Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night

After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
