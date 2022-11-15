Read full article on original website
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible
When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
Live Updates: Alabama 17, Austin Peay 0; Second Quarter
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will host Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN) today in its 11th game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Governors will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the non-conference game kicking off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+. Alabama...
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold
Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Lane Kiffin Has New Contract Offer From Ole Miss
Speculation continues to swirl regarding Kiffin's future in Oxford, namely if he is the next in line as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Wednesday to discuss Kiffin and why a move to Auburn isn't out of the realm of possibility. For him, it comes down to NIL at both schools.
Alabama top 4-Star LB target Arion Carter de-commit from Memphis
Arion Carter announced his de-commitment from Memphis Wednesday via Twitter. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is rated as a four-star linebacker. The Crimson Tide offered him earlier this season after he put together some impressive performances to start his senior season. He told Touchdown Alabama he felt the culture in Tuscaloosa was different after visiting Alabama.
Alabama Basketball Expects Tough Test From Jax State
Alabama basketball, coming off a 65-55 win over South Alabama in Mobile, is off to an excellent start and most would expect it to stay that way when the Crimson Tide (3-0 and ranked 18th in the nation) hosts Jacksonville State (1-1) at 8 p.m. CST Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
WATCH: Tracey Grissom speaks from prison 10 years after killing ex-husband in Tuscaloosa County
A decade after the death of Hunter Grissom, Tracey agreed to talk with CBS 42's Andrea Lindenberg.
