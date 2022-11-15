ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Blows By Texas A&M In Cameron

Duke moved to 4-0 with an impressive 71-52 win over Texas A&M in Cameron Thursday evening. The Blue Devils held A&M to 18-42 from the floor and forced 23 turnovers. Toss in an imposing rebounding advantage - Duke had 39 rebounds and 18 offensive to 20 and 5 for the Aggies - and that was just too much to overcome, despite the Blue Devils shooting just 24-61 (39.3 percent).
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Falls To Kansas, 69-64

A young Duke team gave Kansas a good game, in stretches a dominant game, before the more experienced Jayhawks came back to win 69-64. Duke’s inexperience showed, especially early and late, when the freshmen often lacked discretion. You saw Kyle Filipowski rushing shots and driving when passing would have worked better, Mark Mitchell bulling his way inside with no plan and three pointers being launched too quickly, resulting in the natural conclusion, lots of misses (3-21).
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Shuts Up Maryland Fans

When JJ Redick was at Duke, Maryland was still in the ACC and, as far as they were concerned, he was Public Enemy #1. They made him a special target and while some of their stunts crossed lines, some of it was relatively normal collegiate BS and certainly what you’d expect from Maryland fans.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

