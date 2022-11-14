ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CBS Philly

Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray May Miss More Time

After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: 5 bold predictions for the final stretch

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How should you approach the Rams' offense without Cooper Kupp? (1:25) How many tight ends do you feel confident starting right now? (4:45) Should...
theScore

USC lands 5-star guard Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier, the No. 6 overall and top remaining recruit on the 2023 ESPN 100, has committed to USC, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. Collier picked USC over Michigan, Cincinnati, and UCLA. "I loved the family atmosphere," Collier said. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic....
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

Saints sticking with Dalton at QB despite struggles

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that the team will start Andy Dalton against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday despite the veteran quarterback's recent struggles, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Allen said he debated making a change under center this week but ultimately decided to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Mahomes: Herbert makes 'special' throws no other QB can

Patrick Mahomes often makes the seemingly impossible happen on a football field, but the Kansas City Chiefs star believes Justin Herbert's talent stands alone amongst quarterbacks. "He throws some passes that I don't think anyone can throw in this league, and that includes myself," Mahomes said Wednesday ahead of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Sirianni: 'We played like crap' in Eagles' 1st loss of the season

The Philadelphia Eagles' eight-game win streak ended Monday at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 final. Following their first loss of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lamented costly mistakes as the major factor in his team's defeat rather than questionable calls from the officiating crew.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

USC lands top prospect Juju Watkins

Juju Watkins, the No. 1 recruit in ESPNW's 2023 rankings, has committed to Southern California. Watkins picked USC over other finalists Stanford and South Carolina, according to ESPN's Charlotte Gibson. The 17-year-old is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, the current Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in California, and a member of the defending state champions at Sierra Canyon High School.
COLUMBIA, SC

