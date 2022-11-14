Read full article on original website
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
Rich Gannon goes in on Raiders calling on Derek Carr to 'step up and play better'
There’s a lot wrong with the Raiders this season that has brought them to their 2-7 record. That would include Derek Carr. Rich Gannon laid this out well this week, essentially calling on Carr to be the difference. “Derek hasn’t played horribly, but he really hasn’t played well, especially...
Kyler Murray May Miss More Time
After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Fantasy Podcast: 5 bold predictions for the final stretch
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How should you approach the Rams' offense without Cooper Kupp? (1:25) How many tight ends do you feel confident starting right now? (4:45) Should...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
USC lands 5-star guard Isaiah Collier
Isaiah Collier, the No. 6 overall and top remaining recruit on the 2023 ESPN 100, has committed to USC, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. Collier picked USC over Michigan, Cincinnati, and UCLA. "I loved the family atmosphere," Collier said. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic....
Cardinals designate WR Hollywood Brown to return from IR, could make 'MNF' comeback
Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown, who goes by the nickname "Hollywood," is designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Brown has not played since he suffered a significant foot fracture in the Cardinals’ Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The designation from injured reserve allows...
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
Saints sticking with Dalton at QB despite struggles
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that the team will start Andy Dalton against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday despite the veteran quarterback's recent struggles, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Allen said he debated making a change under center this week but ultimately decided to...
Mahomes: Herbert makes 'special' throws no other QB can
Patrick Mahomes often makes the seemingly impossible happen on a football field, but the Kansas City Chiefs star believes Justin Herbert's talent stands alone amongst quarterbacks. "He throws some passes that I don't think anyone can throw in this league, and that includes myself," Mahomes said Wednesday ahead of a...
Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
Detroit Lions receiver DJ Chark practices for first time since September
DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26,
Sirianni: 'We played like crap' in Eagles' 1st loss of the season
The Philadelphia Eagles' eight-game win streak ended Monday at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 final. Following their first loss of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lamented costly mistakes as the major factor in his team's defeat rather than questionable calls from the officiating crew.
USC lands top prospect Juju Watkins
Juju Watkins, the No. 1 recruit in ESPNW's 2023 rankings, has committed to Southern California. Watkins picked USC over other finalists Stanford and South Carolina, according to ESPN's Charlotte Gibson. The 17-year-old is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, the current Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in California, and a member of the defending state champions at Sierra Canyon High School.
