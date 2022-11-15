Read full article on original website
Mark Andrews (shoulder) practices on Wednesday
Mark Andrews ended up being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice leading up to Baltimore's Week 11 game against Carolina. He arrived after media availability ended, leading to the earlier report that he did not practice. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The practice was his first since injuring his...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (11/18)
That Thursday card was awesome, and it has me ready to keep rolling here. I had one of my best nights of the season, and we’re back to another monster card here. We have 11 games making up this Friday’s slate, giving us a massive player pool to break down. The only concern is that we have numerous players on the injury report, and there’ll surely be a million things that change before the 7ET DFS buzzer. With that in mind, let’s take a peek at the schedule and odds!
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) questionable for Week 11
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was limited in practice all week long and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Ravens are already without J.K. Dobbins (knee), and now it looks like Edwards' status is iffy, too. The 27-year-old has...
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) cleared for Week 11
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) practiced in full on Friday and has been removed from the injury report. He will play against the Chargers this weekend, barring a setback. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Valdes-Scantling and teammate Kadarius Toney are both projected for big games with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and JuJu...
Aleksej Pokusevski scores ten prior to exiting
Aleksej Pokusevski had ten points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3P) one rebound, one assist, and three blocks over 14 minutes on Friday prior to leaving against the Grizzlies with an ankle injury. Fantasy Impact:. Pokusevki looked like he could have been headed towards one of his productive stat lines prior to...
Royce O’neale triple-doubles in win over the Trail Blazers
Royce O’neale totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3PT), ten rebounds, eleven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. O’neale triple-doubled in the Nets' win over the Trail Blazers, putting together arguably his strongest performance of the year. He also scored the go-ahead bucket with fractions of a second left on the clock to lift the Nets to a much-needed win. This season O’neale has averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. It’s performances like these that keep O’neale in the picture from a fantasy perspective. He has the talent; however, his inconsistency in producing high-impact performances can make it hard to invest in him for fantasy lineups.
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) sidelined Wednesday
This comes as no surprise after Jeudy was carted off the field this past weekend due to an ankle injury. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called Jeudy day to day, so he still has a small chance of playing this weekend but it does not seem likely.
Week 11 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There are only four teams on a bye this week, and there’s no international game on Sunday morning. Thus, this week’s main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel has 11 games, with eight starting at 1:00 p.m. ET and three in the afternoon window that begins at 4:05 p.m.
Mike Williams (ankle) participates in individual drills Wednesday
The possibility that Justin Herbert could get both Williams and Keenan Allen in the same week is too good to ignore. However, fantasy managers should temper their expectations and track Williams's progress throughout the week. If his status is questionable, it will be prudent to have a backup handy, given that the game is on Sunday night. If he has no injury designation, he can be started with reasonable expectations of WR2/WR3 output while hoping for the WR1 production that is possible.
Cole Kmet participates in full Friday
TE Cole Kmet (thigh) logged a full practice on Friday after being absent and limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (chicagobears.com) After starting the season slowly, Kmet has caught fire in recent weeks alongside the resurgence of QB Justin Fields. Kmet has caught five touchdowns in the last three weeks after having zero beforehand. With 13 targets in his last two games and a favorable matchup, Kmet is a low-end TE1 if he plays.
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points in Thursday's loss to Clippers
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and grabbing three rebounds in the Pistons' 96-91 win over the Clippers. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now scored over 20 points in three of his last five games for the...
