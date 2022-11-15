Read full article on original website
Related
agritechtomorrow.com
Growing Demand Agricultural Drones in Globally
An agricultural drone also known as an Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) used in agriculture can aid with crop monitoring, crop production, and other aspects of optimizing agricultural operations. Drones are being used in precision agriculture for a variety of tasks, including the application of pesticides, planting, and the examination of agricultural fields and soil.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
agritechtomorrow.com
SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES A DELOITTE 2022 TECHNOLOGY FAST 50™ AWARD IN THE CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY
Sollum® has put the spotlight on dynamic horticultural lighting technology which offers tremendous benefits in terms of energy efficiency. Montréal, Québec, Canada, November 16, 2022 - Following last year's success in the Companies-to-Watch category, Sollum Technologies has received the Deloitte Fast 50™ award in the Clean Technology category. This prestigious recognition highlights Sollum's continued commitment to environmentally responsible innovation.
agritechtomorrow.com
Biome Makers Announces New Hire John Appel as Head of Commercial NA
Biome Makers, global agtech leader in soil health analysis, announces new hire, John Appel, as Head of Commercial North America. John will lead business development efforts and accelerate Biome Makers' business growth strategy. Biome Makers, global agtech leader in soil health analysis, announces new hire, John Appel, as Head of...
agritechtomorrow.com
Current Agribusiness Challenges - Prepare for the Unexpected
From manufacturing milk and cheese to housing livestock and transporting cakes across the country, agribusiness is a vast, interconnected web of industries working towards one goal: The distribution of food. However, there are unique challenges to the agribusiness model. Many of these issues are native to the industry, but there...
agritechtomorrow.com
John Deere Wins Two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in Robotics and Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Categories
John Deere's fully autonomous tractor integrates technology such as cameras, artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, and ultra-fast GPU processors to navigate through a field without an operator in the cab – helping customers be more efficient, productive, and profitable. John Deere (NYSE: DE) has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation...
Comments / 0