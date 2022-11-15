Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Sport Anglers Netting Plenty of Crab
Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Bunch of Cowboys Will Ride Through Eureka This Weekend and You Should Bring Them Canned Food
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
North Coast Journal
A Hot Meal at St. Vincent de Paul
On a bright but chilly Monday morning in November, a handful of people are already waiting on a sunny patch of sidewalk across from the blue St. Vincent de Paul Dining Facility building at 35 Third St. in Eureka. At 11 a.m., the door will open to a dining hall with a high-ceiling, color-block cafeteria tables and pink and turquoise trays of free hot food — chicken and vegetable stir-fry today. And, in one of her trademark rainbow tie-dye T-shirts, there will be Marylee Price, hustling from one task to the next.
North Coast Journal
Marking a Milestone
When Arcata voters cast their ballots to fill two open seats on the city council in the November election, they probably weren't thinking about making history — again. Long known for being on the cutting edge of progressive politics — the college town made national headlines back in 1996 after seating the country's first Green Party majority council.
kymkemp.com
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
kymkemp.com
Have a Little Music With Your Marijuana…’A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line’
When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt Family Farms is able to identify and inform customers of the specific benefits and experience they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.
kymkemp.com
Second Fox Bites Person Near Manila Dunes Area
Press release from the Department of Health & Human Services:. A resident in the Manila area was bitten by a fox over the weekend, almost a month after a similar incident in the same area involving a fox that later tested positive for rabies. The fox in the most recent...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Arcata Ridge Trail is Complete, Creating Redwood-Lined Pathway From Sunny Brae to West End Road
Excellent news for fans of non-motorized locomotion and redwood forest bathing: A Saturday ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the much-anticipated completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. Huzzah!. The five-mile pathway now stretches from West End Road at the northern edge of the city, south through the Arcata Community Forest, across Fickle Hill...
kymkemp.com
‘Handsome Boy Zander Is a Big Goofball!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Zander. I am a male, black and brown Rottweiler mix. Age:...
kymkemp.com
‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
lostcoastoutpost.com
2020 ‘Safe Surrender’ Baby Visits Humboldt Bay Fire Station, Meets Firefighter Who Received Them
North Coast Journal
Profit And Pain
On Monday, Sept. 25. California Gov. Gavin Newsom formally rejected Assembly Bill 2079. Authored by Assemblymember Jim Wood, the bill would have required skilled nursing facilities to spend a minimum of 85 percent of revenue received from MediCal and private payers on the direct care of residents. A.B. 2079 was a response to the rampant practice of SNF operators racking up profits through related-party transactions, essentially paying themselves by doing business with companies they also own to increase profit margins. All four of Humboldt's skilled nursing facilities — Seaview, Granada, Eureka and Fortuna Rehabilitation and Wellness Centers — are owned by the same person, Shlomo Rechnitz, who operates close to 80 facilities across the state through his company Brius Healthcare and its subsidiaries.
kymkemp.com
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement
This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
kymkemp.com
Unwanted House Guest Near Fortuna Arrested for Vandalism, HCSO Says
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
For or Against? In 2024, the Controversial Cannabis Reform Initiative Is on the Ballot for Humboldt County Voters
In March of 2024, Humboldt County voters will have the option of voting for or against the Humboldt County Cannabis Reform Initiative (HCRI) that aims to “protect the County’s residents and the environmental harm caused by large-scale cultivation.”. Why the Initiative?. One of the proponents, Mark Thurmond, a...
kymkemp.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Valley West Tent Shooting Death
Yesterday, Arcata Police with the help of the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested Devon Preston Cathey age 30 of Arcata for the murder of Nicklas Sellars. Sellars was located deceased with multiple gunshot wounds on October 18 in a tent situated in the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West.
kymkemp.com
Two Dogs Missing in the Salmon Creek Area
Two dogs are missing in the Salmon Creek area west of Miranda. “They’ve been missing since 8 this morning,” the owner told us. “They’ve never been gone like this. One is a really old Rottweiler named Noodle and the other is a big black puppy, mastiff shepherd mix named Ruger we call him Ruggie.”
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Search for Trespassing Suspect South of Ferndale
Law enforcement officers are searching for a white male adult after a report of three individuals trespassing on a property off Price Creek Road south of Ferndale. Around 10:30 a.m. on November 15, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trespassing report. Two individuals were detained, one fled. Rio Dell Police Department and CHP officers were requested for back up.
kymkemp.com
Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka
A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
North Coast Journal
Arcata Homicide Suspect Arrested by APD, SWAT
An Arcata resident suspected of shooting a man found dead last month in his tent in the Valley West area was arrested today by Arcata Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. According to an APD news release, Devon Preston Cathey, 30, was...
