If you survived the drama of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale, City Winery is offering up an opportunity to hear directly from one of Swift’s sources of inspiration. Singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata has sold more than 400,000 albums over her 25-year career and racked up accolades along the way. This includes receiving comparisons to Fiona Apple, Norah Jones, and Bonnie Raitt, and earning attention from Swift. Back in 2011, Swift performed with lyrics from Yamagata’s “Even if I Don’t” written in Sharpie on her arm. While that should be icing on the cake for Swifties, Yamagata is a “powerhouse” in her own right, musically described as an “entire weather system.” Born in Arlington, Yamagata’s time in the spotlight started as the vocalist for Bumpus. Since then, she’s released five solo studio albums, with Tightrope Walker coming out most recently in 2016. Now, Yamagata’s Galactic Trees Tour promises to deliver hits from the past two decades, including her signature guitar-driven anthems and emotionally provocative lyrics. If you’re in search of inspiration, don’t miss her stop in Washington. Rachael Yamagata plays at 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 at City Winery, 1350 Okie St. NE. citywinery.com. $25–$42. —Sarah Smith.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO