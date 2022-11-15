Read full article on original website
FY24 Budget Requests Begin For Carroll County Supervisors At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors appears to have a brief agenda for their upcoming meeting on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It opens with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on utility permits within the secondary roads department. The supervisors will then discuss the county’s dissemination agent concerning bond repayment and debt management for the new Carroll County jail before approving plats and holding a public hearing for the CDBG down payment assistance program. At 9:30 a.m., the board is scheduled to hear from the Elderbridge Agency on Aging concerning their Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding request as supervisors begin preparations for budget season. They will close the proceedings with manure management annual updates and reports from the supervisors’ respective committees. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. A copy of the agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
Cindy Blair of Lake City
Visitation for Cindy Blair, age 62, of Lake City, Iowa, will be 4:00 – 7:00 pm Tuesday at the Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City, Iowa. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home of Lake City, IA is in charge of these arrangements. Cindy is survived by her Husband...
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Vacancy To Be Filled By Special Election
Carroll County officials announced today (Thursday) that a special election will be used to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles. Earlier this week, Ruggles announced he would be stepping away from the board, and his last day as a supervisor would be Dec. 6. In the event of a vacancy, Iowa Code specifies the County Treasurer, Recorder, and Auditor can appoint an individual to fill the remainder of the outgoing supervisor’s term, which is through 2024 in this case, or they can opt for a special election. Following a meeting this morning between Treasurer Lisa Wagner, Recorder Ashten Wittrock, and Auditor Kourtney Payer, the panel determined it was best for voters to decide due to the number of potential candidates showing interest in the position. Early indications are the special election would be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, but that date must be approved by the board of supervisors.
Glidden Parks And Rec Looks To Raise Funds For Local Programs With Texas Hold’em Tournament Saturday
The City of Glidden is looking to raise funds for its Parks and Recreation Department with a weekend poker tournament. Glidden Parks and Rec Director Mike Schulze says previous euchre tournaments have been tremendously popular with residents, so they decided to expand into Texas Hold’em. The cost to participate is $45 per person, which includes a meal of pulled pork sandwiches and cheesy potatoes. Registration opens at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Downtown Lounge, and play begins at 4 p.m. Schulze explains how the tournament will operate.
CCSD Board Of Education’s Annual Organizational Meeting Set For Monday
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education convenes Monday for its annual organizational meeting. The board’s first meeting begins at the regular time of 5:30 p.m. and concerns the district’s normal business. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says school officials will continue discussing the district’s voluntary early retirement program for the longer-tenured employees.
Kruck Plumbing & Heating Opens New Facility in Boone
BOONE, Iowa—Kruck Plumbing & Heating, a company that has been serving the needs of the local community in Central Iowa since 1941, has opened a new facility along Highway 30 in Boone. “As an organization we are excited about the opportunities that will come with this new facility,” said...
Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic
(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
Four Local Representatives Named As Committee Chairs For 2023 Legislative Session
Four state representatives from the listening area have been named committee chairs for the upcoming 2023 Iowa Legislative Session. District 7 Rep. Mike Sexton of Rockwell City will lead the House Agriculture Committee, District 12 Rep. Seve Holt of Denison will chair the House Judiciary Committee, and District 47 Rep. Phil Thomson of Jefferson will chair the Public Safety Committee. District 11 Rep. Brian Best of Glidden will remain in his leadership role on the Transportation Committee. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says, “After further growing our majority this election, our caucus now represents all 99 of Iowa’s 99 counties. We are in a better position than ever to listen to Iowans and deliver on their priorities in this upcoming session.”
Leona Sherwood of Carroll
Leona Dorothy (Woznick) Sherwood, age 96, of Carroll, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Addington Place of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carroll, Iowa with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
United Way Of Carroll Makes Final 2022 Fundraising Push With Chili Cook-Off And Auction Friday
Chili lovers of all ages are invited to the Piranha Club tomorrow (Friday) evening to join in the United Way of Carroll’s annual Chili Cook-Off. According to one of the organizers, Jen Munson, Friday’s event is their second largest fundraiser each year, behind only the United Way’s annual grill out in the summer. She says Friday is their last push before the board decides on its 2023 funding distributions.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
Daniel “Danny” Ertz of Carroll
Daniel “Danny” Joseph Ertz, age 28, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Glidden with Pastor Patrick Hendersen of Grace Church of Carroll officiating. Burial will be at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
DAVE DREW NOMINATED FOR WOODBURY SUPERVISOR’S POST
WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT WILL BE SWORN IN TO THE IOWA SENATE IN EARLY JANUARY AND WILL RESIGN FROM HIS COUNTY POST. DEWITT STILL HAS TWO YEARS LEFT ON HIS SUPERVISORS TERM, SO A REPLACEMENT WILL BE NAMED OR ELECTED TO REPLACE HIM. WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SERVES...
Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
Details released in Fatal Boating Accident at Guthrie CC Lake
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released today the findings of their investigation into last week’s fatal boating accident at Guthrie County Club Lake, as well as the identities of the victims. The boat was likely driven by Kyle White, 38, of Guthrie. The other two passengers were Justin Blake, 33,...
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Pleads Guilty
A Carroll woman arrested last month after brandishing a handgun at a local convenience store has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for threatening employees with a handgun at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 5. Battle submitted guilty pleas to all three charges last week and was released from the Carroll County jail pending her appearance for a Jan. 12 sentencing hearing. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
Football: West Lyon stifles Rams offensive attack, forces four turnovers in round 2 triumph
Rhythm is often an anchor in high school football. Fall out of sync and the entire game plan is jostled, leaving a confident program searching for answers. Greene County couldn’t quite find that offensive footing in last month’s Class 2A playoff loss to West Lyon, with costly turnovers plaguing the Ram unit.
