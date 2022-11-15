Heck of a Morning: Should the UFC immediately run back Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya after shocking UFC 281 ending?

Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker stunned by ‘absolute giant’ Alex Pereira, feels new champ is still better matchup than Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker anticipates a major size difference should he be matched with Alex Pereira in the near future. The Brazilian kickboxing sensation captured UFC gold this past weekend at UFC 281 in only his fourth octagon appearance. Picking up the combat sports hat trick over Israel Adesanya, Pereira put away his rival in the fifth and final round of their main event tilt with a flurry of punches against the cage.
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
MMA Fighting
Rankings Show: Did Alex Pereira’s UFC title win destroy the pound-for-pound list? Plus Dominick Reyes and MMA’s cruelest reversals of fortune
Alex Pereira is not only the undisputed UFC middleweight champion after beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, he is now a top-10 Pound-for-Pound fighter. But does that make sense?. How can Pereira — with just eight MMA fights to his name — be ranked higher than Charles Oliveira, Jiri Prochazka,...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira wants Israel Adesanya to stop blaming referee for UFC 281 loss — ‘Thank him for saving your life’
Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira considers former 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya to be a “great opponent” and for that, “The Last Stylebender” has “Poatan’s” respect. What he does not respect is the steady stream of excuses that followed Adesanya’s technical knockout loss to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last weekend in New York.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight
Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title
Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
Sean O’Malley Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281; ‘I Like the Stoppage’
The world is still buzzing about Alex Pereira and his shocking fifth-round knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Minutes away from certain defeat, Pereira kicked it into overdrive and delivered a flurry of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Trapped against the fence, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was unable to muster any offense of his own during a 10-second barrage of strikes that prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in and call for the stoppage, crowning a new middleweight world champion.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Does Colby Covington have to fight Khamzat Chimaev to get another UFC title shot?
With Colby Covington keeping the next move of his fighting career close to the vest, it appears the UFC is hoping to book a huge fight between the former interim champion and Khamzat Chimaev. In the current state of the welterweight division, does Covington need that fight to earn that third crack at undisputed gold?
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Yair Rodriguez, Jason House in studio, and Renato Moicano
2:20 p.m.: - Renato Moicano will discuss his memorable post-fight chat at UFC 281 and what’s next for him. 2:45 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier returns to chat about his big win at UFC 281 over Michael Chandler and what’s next for him. 3:30 p.m.: The parlay pals make...
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
MMA Fighting
Houston Alexander remembers last unsanctioned bare-knuckle fight, the night he was shot and almost killed
Houston Alexander was never one to go looking for trouble. The UFC and Bellator veteran, who now calls BKFC home, has been fighting for most of his adult life. But he learned a very valuable lesson nearly 20 years ago, and that was that street fights are far more dangerous than anything he’ll ever do in a cage or ring.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis, Serghei Spivac on point for heavyweight headliner
Derrick Lewis is ready for another heavyweight headliner. “The Black Beast” tipped the scales at 263 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 65, and opponent Serghei Spivac came in at 254 pounds, making Saturday’s main event official. It is the ninth main event of Lewis’ UFC career and the first for Spivac.
MMA Fighting
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva set for March 11 UFC event
Flyweights Tyson Nam and Bruno Silva will face off at a yet-unannounced UFC event on March 11. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting. The event’s location and venue have not been finalized. Nam is three months removed from one his...
MMA Fighting
World MMA Awards 2022 announced for Dec. 8
This year’s World MMA Awards is set to go down next month. Fighters Only revealed on Wednesday that the 14th Annual World MMA Awards will take place on Dec. 8 at the SAHARA Las Vegas. Trophies will be awarded for Male and Female Fighter of the Year, Knockout and Submission of the Year, Fight of the Year, and media awards will be handed out as well.
Comments / 2