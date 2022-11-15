ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Yardbarker

Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
BBC

Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
The Independent

Peter Crouch and Paul Potts to release Christmas album in aid of LGBT+ charity

Peter Crouch and opera singer Paul Potts have teamed up to release a Christmas album to raise money for LGBT+ charity Stonewall.The former England international footballer and the Britain’s Got Talent winner have collaborated on the eight-track record, which features popular football terrace chants with a classical twist.All profits from “Crouchy Conducts the Classics” will help fund the charity’s work combating LGBT+ oppression across the globe, including World Cup host country Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.“We’ve taken the best terrace chants, and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them,” Crouch said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Amazon releases its 2022 Christmas advertNew Banksy artwork appears on side of destroyed building close to KyivRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney honoured for promoting Welsh culture
BBC

Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed

An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
ESPN

England captain Leah Williamson: I have no interest in Qatar World Cup

England captain Leah Williamson said on Friday that she had no interest in watching the upcoming men's World Cup in Qatar, adding that the tournament has a huge shadow over it. The 25-year-old Arsenal defender, who lifted the European Championship trophy earlier this year, said she wanted to use her...
Daily Mail

Belgium 1-2 Egypt: Roberto Martinez's heavily fancied Belgium slip up on eve of the World Cup kick-off with a surprising warm-up defeat to Mohamed Salah's Egypt

Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Egypt in a friendly international on Friday in a sobering defeat that belied their status as one of the fancied teams for the World Cup in Qatar. An error by Kevin De Bruyne and an inspired pass from Mohamed Salah ensured goals for Egypt, who narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification in March, as they posted victory in a stop-start affair in Kuwait City.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
The Independent

World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training

South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?

