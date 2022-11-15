Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
rockmnation.com
A re-re-re-evaluation of the 2022 Missouri Tigers
So, the 2022 Missouri Tigers have continued their roller coaster ride. They won a sloppy game over Vanderbilt, dismantled South Carolina, dramatically lost to Kentucky, then allowed Tennessee to drop 60+ for the second straight year. We’ve learned a lot in the past four games; some good, some bad. The...
intermatwrestle.com
#5 Junior Sinclair Verbals to Missouri
Aeoden Sinclair at the 2022 16U freestyle national finals (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Today, the #5 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Aeoden Sinclair (Milton, WI) announced his collegiate intentions via social media. Sinclair has committed to Brian Smith's Missouri Tigers. Once Sinclair signs (in the fall of 2023), he'll be the highest-ranked recruit to ink with Mizzou since Keegan O'Toole (#5 in 2020).
rockmnation.com
Missouri Football Defensive Presser Notes: New Mexico State Week
The Missouri Tigers’ defensive unit allowed 66 points to the up-tempo Tennessee Volunteers in Saturday’s blowout loss. For the first time all season, Mizzou looked vulnerable and showed defensive lapses in both the pass and run games. Luckily for the Tigers, New Mexico State journeys to Columbia this...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. New Mexico State
Mizzou Tigers football is back this Saturday, November 19 to face the New Mexico State Aggies. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
rockmnation.com
Missouri cruises to 105-80 win over SIUE
Looking to jump out to a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, Missouri hosted Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. The Cougars entered this game with a 1-1 record, having defeated Harris-Stowe before falling to Purdue Fort-Wayne. Mizzou took home another victory by a score of 105-80 behind the efforts of D’Moi...
abc17news.com
Mizzou women’s basketball looks to fill void with starting point guard out
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Head coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that the Mizzou women's basketball team will be without their starting point guard Mama Dembele for an unknown amount of time after she underwent surgery on her nose. Dembele was injured Sunday against SEMO and Pingeton said her time line to...
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which former player would help this team the most?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. While Missouri’s Defense has been steadfast for much of the season, the Offense has left...
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
lakeexpo.com
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
kwos.com
Extra law enforcement resources will be on Columbia’s Hickman campus Thursday, following graffiti message
While officials at Columbia’s Hickman high school don’t believe a message written on a bathroom stall is a credible threat, they say they’ll have additional law enforcement resources available on-campus Thursday to ensure everyone feels safe. Hickman is located near the Business Loop and Providence. Hickman principal...
Boone Health hires on 200 employees in past year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) It's been a year since leaders at Boone Health decided to take it independent. The major hospital in Columbia is forging ahead without the backing of another health care company. Boone Health CEO Troy Greer says getting people to work, and keeping people there, will be the industry's next major challenge as The post Boone Health hires on 200 employees in past year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Comments / 0