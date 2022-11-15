ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

A re-re-re-evaluation of the 2022 Missouri Tigers

So, the 2022 Missouri Tigers have continued their roller coaster ride. They won a sloppy game over Vanderbilt, dismantled South Carolina, dramatically lost to Kentucky, then allowed Tennessee to drop 60+ for the second straight year. We’ve learned a lot in the past four games; some good, some bad. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
intermatwrestle.com

#5 Junior Sinclair Verbals to Missouri

Aeoden Sinclair at the 2022 16U freestyle national finals (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Today, the #5 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Aeoden Sinclair (Milton, WI) announced his collegiate intentions via social media. Sinclair has committed to Brian Smith's Missouri Tigers. Once Sinclair signs (in the fall of 2023), he'll be the highest-ranked recruit to ink with Mizzou since Keegan O'Toole (#5 in 2020).
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri Football Defensive Presser Notes: New Mexico State Week

The Missouri Tigers’ defensive unit allowed 66 points to the up-tempo Tennessee Volunteers in Saturday’s blowout loss. For the first time all season, Mizzou looked vulnerable and showed defensive lapses in both the pass and run games. Luckily for the Tigers, New Mexico State journeys to Columbia this...
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. New Mexico State

Mizzou Tigers football is back this Saturday, November 19 to face the New Mexico State Aggies. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri cruises to 105-80 win over SIUE

Looking to jump out to a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, Missouri hosted Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. The Cougars entered this game with a 1-1 record, having defeated Harris-Stowe before falling to Purdue Fort-Wayne. Mizzou took home another victory by a score of 105-80 behind the efforts of D’Moi...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou women’s basketball looks to fill void with starting point guard out

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Head coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that the Mizzou women's basketball team will be without their starting point guard Mama Dembele for an unknown amount of time after she underwent surgery on her nose. Dembele was injured Sunday against SEMO and Pingeton said her time line to...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Which former player would help this team the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. While Missouri’s Defense has been steadfast for much of the season, the Offense has left...
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Health hires on 200 employees in past year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) It's been a year since leaders at Boone Health decided to take it independent. The major hospital in Columbia is forging ahead without the backing of another health care company. Boone Health CEO Troy Greer says getting people to work, and keeping people there, will be the industry's next major challenge as The post Boone Health hires on 200 employees in past year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO

